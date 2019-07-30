Investing in the Sock Market with Elizabeth Reid Socks

If boots were made for walking, Elizabeth Reid’s socks were made for talking.

Reid launched her namesake luxury sock company in May 2019, and since then she has had women strutting all over the East End in her whimsical designs. The socks are functional—with a silicone grip on the heel to prevent slippage—and fashionable, and can elevate a look from sporty to smart. “A good pair of socks is the foundation for your daily journey,” Reid says. Another part of her philosophy is that your feet can convey how you feel, so Reid chose a ballerina with expressive feet to be her model.

A fashion industry veteran with a résumé that includes outfitting celebrities such as Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez for Valentino, managing public relations and marketing for the British accessory brand Mulberry, as well as David Yurman jewelry and MAC cosmetics, Reid felt there was a gap in the market and decided to launch her own business, which she hopes to expand to a line of lingerie in the future.

“My motto is climbing the corporate ladder gave me blisters, so it’s important to have comfortable socks,” she says. “I couldn’t find anything cute and at an affordable price point.” Reid’s designs range in price from $18 to $35, compared to luxury brands such as Gucci and Balenciaga that can cost more than $200 for a single pair.

The Lurex sparkle socks are inspired by fireworks on the Fourth of July. The Stud style has a rock ’n’ roll edge. Kiss socks have several colorful kisses on a jacquard material around the ankle. (“The kisses float on your ankle like a tattoo. Very sexy,” Reid says.) The No Show and Terry socks are ideal for blister prevention and have been particularly popular among Hamptons fitness fiends.

The socks are manufactured in Italy and Portugal because Reid wanted access to the finest quality yarns. She takes inspiration from the shoe fashions on the runways. This summer, Reid says, the most popular colors have been pastel pink, lemon yellow and crisp white. In the fall, she will offer styles in royal blue, brown and camel. And “red always has a moment,” she says. Reid advises to take inspiration from the shoe trends on the runway. She will wear her socks with long skirts and wide leg pants in the fall, and will design a “rose gold” lurex style that would pair well with patent leather or nude loafers or slides in the fall.

A native New Yorker who has been visiting the Hamptons since she was a child, Reid has always been drawn to the water. Ironically, her favorite activity—stand up paddleboarding on Georgica Pond—is done barefoot.

“Who knows,” she ponders, “maybe I will come up with a paddle-boarding sock. That could be in my future.”

Elizabeth Reid Socks are available at The Bridge Country Club, Set Point East, East Hampton and at elizabeth-reid.com.