Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: Black Tap’s Chris Barish

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer owner Chris Barish is gearing up for Dan’s GrillHampton this Friday, July 19 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. Black Tap first opened in Manhattan in 2015 and has fabulous shakes, burgers and more.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

The Hamptons!

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love spending time with my wife, Julie, and daughter, Bee. I love going to the movies—it’s a passion of mine—and when I can, I like to get on the tennis court.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

We had a guest ask for our Greg Norman burger, with a double wagyu patty, fried chicken, peanut butter, egg and bacon. I’m not joking…

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Right now, I am loving our #5 at The Lookup our new rooftop bar. It’s the perfect refreshment for summer with gin, watermelon, lemon, Mastiha and cucumber.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Our All-American cheeseburger at Black Tap, medium rare.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

We’ve been fortunate enough to travel throughout Asia over the past year-and-a-half. We opened our first outpost in Asia, in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands last year, and the response has been so amazing, so we’re looking toward further expansion. We’ve been able to spend time in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul. All places that I’m excited to revisit.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

There are so many, but the one that stands out is a cacio e pepe at Felice a Testaccio in Rome.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My daughter, Bee.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I’d be focusing full time on my film company.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees…although I don’t hit the high notes like Barry Gibb can.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Begin with an all-American burger, followed by a trio of pastas, and as it’s my last day, hit it again and then finish with a CrazyShake.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to a wonderful summer on the East End, with friends, family and incredible food! Now let’s grill!

