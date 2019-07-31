Hamptons Event Highlights: August 2–5, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, August 2–5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s 60 Summers Gala & Corona MonTaco Fiesta

August 2 & August 3, 6:30 p.m.

It’s time to join a celebration 60—or is that 80?—years in the making! Toast Dan’s Paper’s 60th summer—and Rattiner’s 80th birthday—at the 60 Summers Gala dinner at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, as six acclaimed chefs present a one-of-a-kind dinner of six courses, each inspired by one of the decades of the past 60 summers! Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by an after party at 9:30 p.m. A pair of tickets is $399, and seating is very limited.

The culinary extravaganza continues at Gurney’s Star Island on Saturday, with Dan’s Corona MonTaco, aka the East End’s ultimate fiesta. Featuring the most celebrated chefs from the Hamptons and New York City, this event offers spicy new takes on classic Mexican, Spanish and South American cuisine, plus endless margaritas, cerveza, spirits and more. VIPs get to enjoy all the enticing offerings at 6:30 p.m., with general admission joining the party at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $129, VIP $175.

Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina, 32 Star Island Road, Montauk. DansTasteOfSummer.com

Hamptons Paddle for Pink to Benefit BCRF

Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m.

The signature summer fundraiser features a morning paddleboard race to help the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Participants may sign up for the recreational 3-mile or elite 6-mile paddle races, or they can sign their children up for the quarter-mile kids’ race.

Havens Beach, Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. bcrf.org/events/2019-hamptons-paddle-pink

Whale of a Fair

Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Southampton History Museum hosts an outdoor fair on the lawn of the Rogers Mansion on select Saturdays throughout the summer. Vendors offer a variety of art, handmade items, jewelry, vintage clothing, antiques and more. All proceeds benefit the museum’s enriching education programs. Shop for a one-of-a-kind treasure while supporting a beloved Hamptons institution.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Race of Hope to Defeat Depression

Sunday, August 4, 8:30 a.m.

Lace up your sneakers and join Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) in Southampton for the fourth annual Race of Hope. The three-mile race will raise awareness and funds for advanced depression research, with every dollar raised going directly toward the cause. All race participants will receive a long-sleeve tech shirt, a t-shirt, a hat and finisher medal. $40 in advance; $50 day of the race.

Agawam Park, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. hopefordepression.org

8th Annual Hamptons Cup

Sunday, August 4, 3 p.m.

The Hamptons cup is a charitable family event that features a late afternoon polo match between Team NetJets and Team Guggenheim. There will be half-time activities, pony rides, chances to mingle with polo pros and a traditional Argentine barbecue. The event benefits Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization. Email nathalie@ngkglobal.com for tickets.

Equuleus Polo Club, 586 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill. 212-227-6601

LaChanze in Concert

Monday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Tony and Emmy Award winner LaChanze graces the Bay Street Theater stage for her electric and highly anticipated national tour, Feeling Good. The show will give audience members a peek into her fabulous life through song, with original material from her recent EP, as well as musical highlights from her successful Broadway career. Tickets are $79–$125.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org