Hamptons Event Highlights: Fourth of July Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons over Fourth of July weekend, July 4–6, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

RELATED: Fourth of July Fireworks in the Hamptons and on the North Fork

EDITOR’S PICK

Southampton Fourth of July Parade

Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Independence Day celebrations don’t stop at fireworks. The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events hold their annual Fourth of July parade, one the largest on Long Island, in Southampton. Former Southampton Village Mayor and 2019 Grand Marshal William Hattrick Jr. leads the parade, beginning at Railroad Plaza. Free admission.

Railroad Plaza, Between Maple and Elm streets, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org

Guitar Masters: Buddy Guy

Friday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Blues legend Buddy Guy was a major influence on music titans including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer received eight Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 37 Blues Music Awards and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. This is a must-see concert for Blues fans! Tickets are $155.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Open House at U.S. Coast Guard Shinnecock

Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Get up close to a helicopter, boats and equipment used for sea rescue and meet the brave people who dedicate their lives to keeping commercial and recreational fishermen safe. Watch a K-9 demonstration with Suffolk County Sheriff canine officers, experience a seal release with Riverhead Foundation and participate in a variety of activities. Free admission.

U.S. Coast Guard Station, 100 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Polo Hamptons

Saturday, July 6, 4 p.m.

Spend an unforgettable afternoon enjoying polo in the Hamptons, rain or shine. As guests enjoy the thrill of the polo match and VIP cocktail party, they’ll have access to an open bar paired with hors d’oeuvres and preferred seating. Tickets are $200 and only 500 will be sold for this exclusive event.

Polo Hamptons, 900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. polohamptons.com

Bay Street’s 28th Annual Summer Gala

Saturday, July 6, 5 p.m.

Celebrate Bay Street Theater and Broadway’s biggest musicals of the 1960s with a night of cocktails, a lavish dinner, auctions and stellar live performances. Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi will be the night’s emcee, while actor Richard Kind will act as auctioneer. Tickets are $1,500, and $425 for young professionals ages 21–40.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard, 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Sutton Foster in Concert

Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.

The two-time Tony Award–winning Broadway sensation and star of the hit show Younger returns to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for a spectacular new show. The singer-dancer-actress is known for such Broadway hits as Shrek, Young Frankenstein, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Tickets are $101–$131.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631.288.1500, whbpac.org