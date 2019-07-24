Hamptons Event Highlights: July 25–29, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, July 25–29, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

25th Anniversary PMP Gala

Friday, July 26, 6 p.m.

Toby & Itzhak Perlman host a lavish dinner and concert to celebrate the visionary leaders who’ve worked tirelessly to bring forth the best of Shelter Island and establish a legacy of musical excellence. Honorees include Kristy and James Clark, Annette and Ian Cumming, Jo Carole and Ronald Lauder, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, Sidney and Morgan Stark and the Stires-Stark Family Foundation.

The evening begins with a beachfront reception featuring local wines, cocktails and starters. Then, maestros Itzhak Perlman and Patrick Romano conduct the future stars of classical music in a celebration concert. The night concludes with an auction and a grand dinner highlighting the best of Shelter Island. Festive attire is advised. Tickets are $500.

Perlman Music Program (PMP) Campus, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-3230, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Gurney’s Lobster Bake & Sunset BBQ

Thursday, July 25 & Monday, July 29, Times vary

Gurney’s Montauk has oceanside fun covered this summer. On Thursdays at 7 p.m., enjoy a traditional lobster bake and raw bar on the sand, while watching mesmerizing fire dancers. Tickets are $90, kids $30. On Sundays at 4 p.m., partake in a fun summer barbecue featuring a menu of smoked meats, desserts and more. Tickets are $75, kids $30. Note: This week’s BBQ is on Monday, July 29.

Gurney’s Beach Club Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. gurneysresorts.com

73rd Annual Clothesline Art Sale

July 26–July 27, times vary

This community fundraising event showcases fine art by East End artists. Friday offers an exclusive preview cocktail party, where guests can peruse the art for sale without the crowds while enjoying wine and light fare. Tickets are $100. On Saturday, the art sale opens to the public on the grounds of Guild Hall. All sales are split 50/50 between the artist and Guild Hall. Free admission.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Art Hike for Tick Awareness

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.

East End Tick & Mosquito Control and Tick Wise Education host a free family event featuring an art hike through the gorgeous grounds of the South Fork Natural History Museum where they’ll see the winning entries in this year’s children’s poster contest. Local experts will share tick bite prevention strategies and removal tips, and guests will receive samples of tick-repellent essential oil.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. tickwise.org

Tabula Rasa: Watermill Center Summer Benefit

Saturday, July 27, 6 p.m.

The 26th annual Watermill Center benefit unites the worlds of art, performance, music, theater, design, architecture and fashion. Spend the night eating, drinking, dancing, bidding on auctions, viewing art installations and watching live performances to support the center’s artist residency and education programs. Tickets are $1,500, $650 for cocktails only.

The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

An Evening of Enchantment Summer Gala

Saturday, July 27, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Ellen Hermanson Foundation and gala chair Jean Shafiroff for an evening of fine cuisine by Jean-Georges, an auction hosted by Lucas Hunt, music by Broadway star Samantha Massel and more in honor of Senator Kenneth LaVelle and BNB Bank. Proceeds benefit breast cancer patient support services and help raise awareness. Tickets are $600.

Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. ellenhermanson.org

A Rapturous Evening Benefit

Saturday, July 27, 6:30 p.m.

For its 36th season, the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival has created a special program packed with gorgeous melodies and heavenly harmonies. From Schubert’s Notturno and Eric Ewazen’s Eternal Spring to Schumann’s Piano Quartet, this is a program to lift spirits and invigorate the soul. The concert is followed by cocktails and dinner. Tickets are $1,500.

Atlantic Golf Club, 1040 Scuttle Hole Road, Water Mill. 212-741-9073, bcmf.org