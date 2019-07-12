North Fork Experiences: Sharks, Shakespeare, Stargazing and More

The North Fork is home to a unique community of restaurateurs, mariners and artists, as well as a range of experiences from the silly to the sumptuous. These 10 hidden gems are sure to enrich, entertain and enliven.

Cucumber Ice Cream at Magic Fountain

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

A seasonal special you can find printed on the old Dairy Queen sign at Magic Fountain. The perfect frozen accompaniment to a lobster-level sunburn.

Roller Rink in Greenport

102 Third Street, Greenport

631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

The bumps and dents you grew up avoiding on the roller rink floor are gone, the stage you’ve never actually seen anyone on remains. The American Legion Burton Potter Post 185’s roller skating rink in Greenport Village is newly renovated and ready to roll.

See The Stars at Custer Institute & Observatory

Main Bayview Road, Southold

631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Every Saturday night (weather permitting), head to Southold, where you can get a guided tour of the sky from an expert at Custer Observatory.

Shakespeare at the Manor

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Shakespeare at the Manor is an annual production at Sylvester Manor. The actors keep on their modern clothes and perform classic plays like Romeo and Juliet before a sea of lawn chairs.

Swimming with the Sharks at Long Island Aquarium

431 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Jaws came out 44 years ago. It’s time to face your fears! Jump in the big tank and swim with the sharks.

En Plein Air Painting Class in Greenport

477 Sixth Street, Greenport

508-826-7045

You could take a trip to the South of France and bask in the sun and surf, and paint the beauty around you. The North Fork, however, is a lot closer and offers en plein air painting classes of the beautiful open spaces of the East End.

Private Sail Out of Greenport Harbor

631-319-0161, laylasailing.com

Take in the Greenport waterfront and Shelter Island, the causeway, and Orient’s Bug Light, aka Long Beach Bar Lighthouse, from onboard the Layla.

Wednesday Nights at the Pridwin

81 Shore Road, Shelter Island

631-749-0476, pridwin.com

Head to Pridwin Hotel for a midweek party. Cookouts, cold beer and live music fill the air.

Ring Catch at the Carousel

115 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Mount a horse on the outer edge to participate in the Mitchell Park antique carousel’s famous ring grabbing challenge.

Makeover at the Yoga Studio

140 Pike Street, Mattituck

631-304-4735, aurayoga.studio

Aura Yoga is home to a yoga studio, boutique and a salon. Stop in for child’s pose and a pixie cut.