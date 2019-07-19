Out East Sponsors Hamptons First and Only Bike Share Program

Out East, the Hamptons Real Estate Marketplace, has signed on as the title sponsor for PedalShare, the Hamptons’ first and only bike share program founded by Patrick O’Donoghue and Chris Dimon in 2018.

PedalShare is currently in their first full season of operation in Southampton Village and preparing to roll out additional locations. After their successful soft launch last year, PedalShare kept their wheels turning in the off-season, winning the Dan’s Best of the Best Platinum award for Bike Rentals and participating in i-Hamptons‘ second annual RipTide $ink or $wim competition, a Shark Tank-like competition for local startups last fall.

Dimon and O’Donoghue were thrilled PedalShare was selected as one of the top five RipTide finalists. In November, during the final round, they presented their pitch before a panel of judges and a live audience at the Southampton Arts Center. PedalShare made quite an impression—they received the most votes from the crowd, winning the Audience Choice award and $10,000 in grant funds! The consensus that evening was that PedalShare is a welcome addition to the neighborhood, offering a fun and eco-friendly transportation option to the community.

This season, the PedalShare bikes can be easily identified. They’re sporting a very Hamptons, red color palette, courtesy of title sponsor Out East—the ultimate online destination for Hamptons real estate. Out East is the perfect way to discover your dream home in the Hamptons as they have the most comprehensive and up-to-date listings covering for-sale homes, short and long-term rentals, as well as land for sale across the Hamptons, the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Right now, PedalShare users can enter to win a free annual membership for next season just by taking a picture with one of these eye-catching bikes and posting it to social media with the hashtag #rideouteast.

The 20 cruiser style bikes can be found at five locations in Southampton Village: the award-winning Coopers Beach, Gin Lane Beach, Agawam Park, The Spur @ the Station (280 Elm Street) and local bed and breakfast A Butler’s Manor (244 North Main Street). Anyone with a smartphone can use PedalShare simply by downloading the Bloom Bikes app and following the prompts to sign-up. Select the PedalShare system and choose either the hourly or daily rate plan before heading off. Each single-speed cruiser bike has a convenient phone mount and the app will alert you to areas where bikes must be walked, such as on Main Street. The app also displays your location on a map, which is great for those who are unfamiliar with the area. According to the founders, there are plans in the works to add more bikes and expand to other locations on the East End in the coming months.

It’s convenient to take the train to Southampton, rent a bike from The Spur @ the Station and ride to the village or one of the beautiful village beaches. You can stop for lunch at a local restaurant or use it for your last mile commute. With a rental cost of $4 per hour or $35 for the day, it’s convenient, fun and inexpensive way to get around.

Download the Bloom Bikes app today to sign up and start riding with PedalShare.

Visit outeast.com to find your dream home or rental and for more information about PedalShare visit ridepedalshare.com or email info@ridepedalshare.com.