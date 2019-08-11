Briscoe Protective: Facilitating the Evolution of Long Island Home Security

East End homeowners experience a unique situation compared to other areas on Long Island—visitors flock to the Hamptons during the summer. While some of these visitors own summer homes, many are just passing through to enjoy a good time. And some of these visitors are aware that a large number of homes in the area belong to the wealthy—and that there are desirable valuables within them. This makes security a top priority.

Yet, as of today, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, an industry trade association, only 17% of homes in this country have a security system. Now, more than ever, security systems are easier to install, monitor and maintain. Thieves tend to avoid homes with security systems—the initial deterrence alone can spare families the tragedy of a break-in. Perhaps that’s why, by 2020, the number of people using smart home security—wireless systems that allow for integration with wireless video cameras and image sensors—is expected to increase to over 22 million. That is up from nearly three million users in 2014, according to a report by NextMarket Insights, a research firm.

Smart home security systems bring convenience to homeowners and allow us to utilize the most advanced technologies at a relatively low cost. We can hook up cameras and sensors to monitor our homes with an app on our phone. We can use the same app to control lighting and temperature. Briscoe Protective provides this comprehensive security with automation and wireless monitoring services. Briscoe Protective’s Honeywell Total Connect® Home Automation helps you monitor and control your home’s security from your smartphone or computer. Features include remote arm/disarm, remote lock/unlock, climate and lighting controls.

Protecting your family should always be a top priority, and there should be a home security system in place in every home. We may not be able to eliminate home crime all together, but there are ways we can help protect our family, homes and personal possessions. Technology is constantly changing and improving, so that every family can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with smart, affordable security. Briscoe Protective has been the top choice for Long Island home security on the East End for over 40 years, with our offices located right in Southampton. We offer:

—Life safety equipment and systems, including

o Carbon monoxide detectors

o Duct detection systems

o Voice evacuation systems

o Smoke detectors

—Security systems that include

o Motion detection

o Glass break sensors

o Flood detectors

o Audio detectors

o Video cameras

o Safe protection

o Guard tours and response

In addition to all of the services we provide for residential customers, we provide complete and comprehensive commercial security and fire systems.

So why Briscoe Protective?

—Over 35 thousand homes, properties, businesses and hotels protected

—Over 100 combined years in business, providing security, protection and peace of mind across Long Island and the NY Metro area

—24/7 support for security and fire monitoring

—Extensive and proven experience designing, selling and servicing burglar alarms, fire systems, camera systems, access control, remote doorman and interactive services

—Local offices and tech support in NYC and Long Island, while also providing nationwide coverage

