Shop to Empower Women at Dress for Success Brookhaven’s Pop-Up Sale

A shopping spree makes for a fabulous afternoon with the girls, a carefree payday celebration and a great way to lift your spirits when life’s got you down, and this weekend, your spending can lift up other women’s spirits too. Dress for Success Brookhaven will hold its second annual pop-up sale August 9–11 at California Closets (70 North Main Street, Sayville), where 100% of proceeds will go toward empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools necessary to thrive in work and in life.

The luxurious pop-up sale, taking place during Sayville’s annual Summerfest, features a wealth of clothing, jewelry, handbags, accessories and more. It begins with a preview sale on Friday, August 9 from 6–8 p.m., and then continues Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. and Sunday, August 11 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. The first pop-up, which took place in Patchogue last August, was a huge success and raised awareness for Dress for Success’ life-changing program.

Founded in New York City in 1997, Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization offering services designed to help clients find jobs and remain employed. Each Dress for Success client receives one suit when she has a job interview, and she can receive an additional week’s worth of clothing once the new job is secured. The hard-working women who are referred into the program come from more than 250 local nonprofits, including domestic violence agencies, veterans’ organizations, homeless shelters and job training programs.

In addition to the pop-up, anyone looking to support Dress for Success can donate gently used clothing and other items to its headquarters at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Mondays from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and every third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. beginning in September.

For more information about Dress for Success or the pop-up sale, visit dressforsuccess.org/brookhaven or call 631-451-9127.