See Hamptons Dance Project Behind the Scenes Before Guild Hall Debut

Ten renowned dancers from American Ballet Theatre (ABT) who comprise the Hamptons Dance Project (HDP) performed excerpts from their upcoming Guild Hall program at a preview rehearsal in NYC last week.

The mixed bill of dances will be presented at Guild Hall August 10–11. The pieces range from contemporary and conceptual to the traditional, classical pas de deux and offer East End audiences a chance to see world-class dancers from Lincoln Center perform fresh, new choreography in an intimate venue.

This week’s sneak preview rehearsal left patrons eagerly anticipating the upcoming shows.

“Jose Sebastian has brought his creative vision to life with the Hamptons Dance Project,” said Guild Hall benefactor Suzanne Hall. “The collaboration of beautifully artistic and skillful ABT dancers, talented choreographers and a bountiful program in the wonderful setting of Guild Hall is sure to bring all who attend a joyous summer performance.”

The Hamptons Dance Project was founded by ABT dancer Jose Sebastian. The company includes principals James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston, soloists Blaine Hoven and Cassandra Trenary, and corps de ballet dancers Erica Lall, Thomas Forster, Tyler Maloney, Sung Woo Han, Carlos Gonzalez and Sebastian.

The program features two world premiere pieces by choreographers Joseph Hernandez of Dresden Semperoper Ballet and Gregory Dolbashian of the Dash Ensemble based in New York. HDP commissioned the two pieces for the Guild Hall event. Dances by ABT dancer Gemma Bond, Tony-nominated choreographer Lynn Taylor-Corbett and Robert Weiss of Carolina Ballet will have their Hamptons premieres.

Sebastian, the Project’s Artistic Director, recalls the first summers he spent with his adoptive family in the Hamptons. As a small child, during those formative summers, he was inspired by the rhythmic movement of the water. His love of dance flowed from there and he has since danced on the most famous stages.

“The Hamptons Dance Project is inspired by and a tribute to the artistic culture of the East End,”

Sebastian said. “The process is coming along very nicely. Everyone has been giving 100% in the

long rehearsal days in the NYC heat. We are all looking forward to dancing at the beach!”

The Hamptons Dance Project performs Saturday August 10, 8 p.m. and Sunday August 11, 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $35-$150. $150 premium seats include a post-show reception. For tickets and more visit guildhall.org.