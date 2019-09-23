South O’ the Highway

Emily Mortimer and Jennifer Esposito Star in ‘Mary’ Horror Film

Watch the trailer for this terrifying film about a cursed ship.

SOTH Team September 23, 2019

Amagansett’s Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom) and Springs resident Jennifer Esposito (The Boys, Law & Order: SVU) star in a new horror film, Mary, hitting theaters on October 11, just in time for the spooky Halloween season.

The film, also starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, tells the story of a struggling family who buys a unique sailboat, complete with antique figurehead on the bow, at auction with hopes to start their own charter business. During their maiden voyage, however, things don’t go so well. It turns out the boat is cursed and people who ride it end up dead.

Mortimer and Oldman’s young daughter Mary seems to be possessed by an evil spirit, which initially appears to her as an “imaginary friend,” or so her family believes. As Mortimer’s character points out, “Something is very, very wrong here.” Indeed it is. Terrifying twists and turns ensue at sea as Mary’s condition worsens, and becomes more dangerous, and her mother begins to unfurl the mystery of this evil boat.

Anthony Jaswinski, of The Shallows, wrote the screenplay, while Michael Goi—well known for his work with Ryan Murphy and Amagansett’s Brad Falchuk on Glee, Scream Queens and American Horror Story—directs.

Watch Mary in theaters on October 11.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Dave Gahan and Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest movie poster
September 22, 2019
136

‘Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest’ Film Opens for One Night Nov. 21

Billy Joel
September 21, 2019
110

Billy Joel Becomes First Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame Inductee

Michael Kosta of 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'
September 20, 2019
229

Shinnecock Monument Segment Airs on ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’

Tom Bergeron, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy
September 19, 2019
173

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Replaces Mom Christie on ‘Dancing with the Stars’