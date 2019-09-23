Emily Mortimer and Jennifer Esposito Star in ‘Mary’ Horror Film

Amagansett’s Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom) and Springs resident Jennifer Esposito (The Boys, Law & Order: SVU) star in a new horror film, Mary, hitting theaters on October 11, just in time for the spooky Halloween season.

The film, also starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, tells the story of a struggling family who buys a unique sailboat, complete with antique figurehead on the bow, at auction with hopes to start their own charter business. During their maiden voyage, however, things don’t go so well. It turns out the boat is cursed and people who ride it end up dead.

Mortimer and Oldman’s young daughter Mary seems to be possessed by an evil spirit, which initially appears to her as an “imaginary friend,” or so her family believes. As Mortimer’s character points out, “Something is very, very wrong here.” Indeed it is. Terrifying twists and turns ensue at sea as Mary’s condition worsens, and becomes more dangerous, and her mother begins to unfurl the mystery of this evil boat.

Anthony Jaswinski, of The Shallows, wrote the screenplay, while Michael Goi—well known for his work with Ryan Murphy and Amagansett’s Brad Falchuk on Glee, Scream Queens and American Horror Story—directs.

Watch Mary in theaters on October 11.