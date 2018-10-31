Unbelievable Hamptons Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween is here at last, and that means the free-spirited among us are dressed up as ghosts, superheroes, cats or a million other possibilities. And if we’re looking extra spooky or sexy this time of year, so too are our East End celebrities. Check out what our stars are wearing for Halloween 2018.

View this post on Instagram 🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻🎃👻 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Oct 27, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

First up, we have a trifecta of East Enders in attendance at the annual Halloween at Casamigo’s party in Los Angeles. Southampton sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild wowed guests in their sparkling ensembles. Rothschild’s simplistic look was a near perfect replica of Hilton’s classic 21st birthday outfit, while Hilton’s was a bit more ambiguous. A sexy Furby, maybe? East Hamptonite Sean “Diddy” Combs commanded respect in a super fly pilot’s uniform.

Hilton is famous for many things, and her Halloween costumes are one of them. So obviously, she couldn’t be limited to one fabulous look. Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills threw a grandiose costume party for his daughter Farrah Aldjufrie‘s 30th birthday, which Hilton attended in a fluffy, sequined jackalope outfit.

Southamptonite Jean Shafiroff was the undisputed Queen of the Night at the Save Harlem Now! Halloween Party. She radiated mysterious elegance in a black Valentino dress and matching Victor de Souza mask.

East Ender Kyle MacLachlan embraced the art of a good costume pun by covering himself in leafage and answering only to Kale MacLachlan. He even started the Punoween 2018 contest to see if any of his Instagram followers could come up with a punnier costume idea. Not likely.

Sag Harbor resident and Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps once again cohosts her annual Hospital 849 with Sonja Morgan on Halloween night, so it only makes sense that they’re dressed as sexy nurses. The terrifying party features live music by the former Countess, The Misshapes, Lil’ Kim, Violet Chachki and others.

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan goes all out on Halloween week. Last year, Ryan Seacrest and Southampton’s Kelly Ripa and nailed their costumes for Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale and several others. For 2018, they perfectly recreated I Dream of Genie, Saved by the Bell, Laverne & Shirley, Friends…the list goes on.

View this post on Instagram I Love Lucy…and Fortnite. #LIVEHalloween just 2 days away! A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 29, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos joined in the fun as the Ricky Ricardo to her Lucy Ricardo. That left the I Love Lucy role of Little Ricky to the not-so-little Seacrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

Beyoncé decided to honor one of her heroes, singer Toni Braxton, by recreating one of her iconic album covers as Phoni Braxton. Braxton took to Twitter to express her feelings toward the costume, “How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!”

East End couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka continued their beloved tradition of sharing incredible family costume photos with their two kids, Gideon and Harper. This year’s theme is downright sinister: Hitchhiking Ghosts!

She’s a sarcastic cyborg who traveled back in time from the future to make sure Democrats take back the house next week! @JoyVBehar is ‘The Mid-Terminator’! #FierceView pic.twitter.com/on0PXqUDqi — The View (@TheView) October 31, 2018



Hamptonite Joy Behar—true to form—used Halloween to voice her fierce political views, warning Republicans that their days are numbered. Simply stating that would’ve been no fun, which is why she rolled onto the set of The View on a motorcycle as the Mid-Terminator.

Someone had to dress as President Donald Trump. It was inevitable. But no one could’ve expected Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon to become the blood-sucking Count Trumpula. The vampire in chief declared the war on Halloween to be over, discussed the brain-boosting powers of Smarties candy and threw a McDonald’s Big Mac at a young trick-or-treater. This is probably the sweetest treat we could’ve asked for this Halloween.