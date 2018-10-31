Unbelievable Hamptons Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween is here at last, and that means the free-spirited among us are dressed up as ghosts, superheroes, cats or a million other possibilities. And if we’re looking extra spooky or sexy this time of year, so too are our East End celebrities. Check out what our stars are wearing for Halloween 2018.
First up, we have a trifecta of East Enders in attendance at the annual Halloween at Casamigo’s party in Los Angeles. Southampton sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild wowed guests in their sparkling ensembles. Rothschild’s simplistic look was a near perfect replica of Hilton’s classic 21st birthday outfit, while Hilton’s was a bit more ambiguous. A sexy Furby, maybe? East Hamptonite Sean “Diddy” Combs commanded respect in a super fly pilot’s uniform.
To Do List ✔️ Play with Fairies 🧚🏻♀️ Ride a Unicorn 🦄 Swim with Mermaids 🧜🏼♀️ Chase Rainbows 🌈
Hilton is famous for many things, and her Halloween costumes are one of them. So obviously, she couldn’t be limited to one fabulous look. Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills threw a grandiose costume party for his daughter Farrah Aldjufrie‘s 30th birthday, which Hilton attended in a fluffy, sequined jackalope outfit.
Friday night in #nyc and #celebrating 🎉 #halloween early up in #harlem ! In the #usa Halloween is a very big #holiday 👨👩👧👦. Here at a #party for #SaveHarlemNow! Had a #great time! 😇⭐️ ! 🙏🔥❤️_____ ____________ 👗 Dress by @maisonvalentino Mask by @victordesouzany 📷 Photo by @adamsmichaelhenry ____ _________ #philanthropy #jeanshafiroff #jeanshafiroffmask #halloweenmask #party #harlem #saveharlem #victordesouza #funtimes #queenofthenight #saveharlemnow #valentino #maisonvalentino #mask #happyhalloween
Southamptonite Jean Shafiroff was the undisputed Queen of the Night at the Save Harlem Now! Halloween Party. She radiated mysterious elegance in a black Valentino dress and matching Victor de Souza mask.
I loved all of your puns from my #TBT last week and I want to see what you’ve got! Show off your (or your pet’s) best punny costume for my #Punoween2018 costume contest 🎃 The best punny costumes/decor will be reposted on my page on Halloween and will receive a personal video from me! If you’ve got it, haunt it. The contest begins TODAY (10/24) and will run until 10/30, with the winners announced on Halloween! The costumes can be on you, your best friend, your dogs, cats, decorations, etc. but make sure you do the following: 1. Post a photo or video of your costume on social media (are you going to be Kyle MacLochnessMonster? or Kale Cooper? 2. Make sure you include #Punoween2018 in your post or I won’t see it 3. Follow me here on Instagram: @kyle_maclachlan The contest is open worldwide. Happy punning 👻
East Ender Kyle MacLachlan embraced the art of a good costume pun by covering himself in leafage and answering only to Kale MacLachlan. He even started the Punoween 2018 contest to see if any of his Instagram followers could come up with a punnier costume idea. Not likely.
#hospital849 🏥💉🔪 Halloween is one week away.. get tix now for the most epic masquerade ball in NYC 🗽 use promo code: 666 for nice discount www.hospital849.com Here’s @sonjatmorgan & I shooting #bts for the Hospital #headnurse @lilkimthequeenbee @kembrapfahler_ @themisshapes @kayvonzand @evanariamnes @violetchachki @victoriadelesseps @empty.pools @paolofanoli @amandalepore @second.nyc @sophialamarnyc @kylefarmery . . . #halloween #masqueradeball #nyc #bravo #rhony #night #party #performance #countessandfriends
Sag Harbor resident and Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps once again cohosts her annual Hospital 849 with Sonja Morgan on Halloween night, so it only makes sense that they’re dressed as sexy nurses. The terrifying party features live music by the former Countess, The Misshapes, Lil’ Kim, Violet Chachki and others.
Be careful what you wish for. Happy Halloween from @livekellyandryan! #LIVEHalloween
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan goes all out on Halloween week. Last year, Ryan Seacrest and Southampton’s Kelly Ripa and nailed their costumes for Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale and several others. For 2018, they perfectly recreated I Dream of Genie, Saved by the Bell, Laverne & Shirley, Friends…the list goes on.
Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos joined in the fun as the Ricky Ricardo to her Lucy Ricardo. That left the I Love Lucy role of Little Ricky to the not-so-little Seacrest.
Susan Lucci, Eva LaRue and Shelter Islander Andy Cohen helped out for the All My Children group costume. Although, considering Ripa, Lucci and LaRue all starred in the soap opera, are they technically in costume? Fun fact: Ripa and Consuelos met while acting on the show.
Beyoncé decided to honor one of her heroes, singer Toni Braxton, by recreating one of her iconic album covers as Phoni Braxton. Braxton took to Twitter to express her feelings toward the costume, “How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!”
East End couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka continued their beloved tradition of sharing incredible family costume photos with their two kids, Gideon and Harper. This year’s theme is downright sinister: Hitchhiking Ghosts!
She’s a sarcastic cyborg who traveled back in time from the future to make sure Democrats take back the house next week! @JoyVBehar is ‘The Mid-Terminator’! #FierceView pic.twitter.com/on0PXqUDqi
— The View (@TheView) October 31, 2018
Hamptonite Joy Behar—true to form—used Halloween to voice her fierce political views, warning Republicans that their days are numbered. Simply stating that would’ve been no fun, which is why she rolled onto the set of The View on a motorcycle as the Mid-Terminator.
Not About Nothing: @jerryseinfeld aka “Big Bad Wolf” and “Red Riding Hood” wife @jessseinfeld – founder of @goodplusfdn – channel #hallloween spirit at 3rd Annual #GOODPlusHalloweenBash in #LA #raising more than $300k to #support programs helping families find stability. BOO!! . . . #seinfeld #jerryseinfeld #good #goodplus #fundraiser #event #events #goodcause #families #nonprofit #charity #philanthropy #makingadifference #givingback #laevents #community #caring #giving #givingback #inspiring #thegivingtake
Amagansett comedian Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld attended the GOOD+ Halloween Bash as the Big Bad Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood. They helped raise money for impoverished families and looked doggone amazing doing it.
You know what’s better than a costume party? A costume party with a theme! Bette Midler invited guests of the 22nd Annual New York Restoration Project Hulaween to take to the stars for inspiration, and the results were out of this world. Hamptons fan Jane Krakowski dressed the part of a sexy spacewoman, and Hamptonite Michael Kors had the far-out idea to dress as the entire galaxy.
Someone had to dress as President Donald Trump. It was inevitable. But no one could’ve expected Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon to become the blood-sucking Count Trumpula. The vampire in chief declared the war on Halloween to be over, discussed the brain-boosting powers of Smarties candy and threw a McDonald’s Big Mac at a young trick-or-treater. This is probably the sweetest treat we could’ve asked for this Halloween.