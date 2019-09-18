Hamptons Event Highlights: September 20–September 22, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, September 20–September 22, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paint Your World: A 40-Year Retrospective of the Work of Michael Paraskevas

September 20–September 22, noon–6 p.m.

Dan’s Papers and Southampton Arts Center present a special exhibition showcasing the work of Dan’s Papers cover artist and “The Green Monkeys” cartoonist Michael “Mickey” Paraskevas. His drawings and paintings have drawn international attention, and his illustrations have given birth to many beloved cartoon characters—including Maggie and the Ferocious Beast, Marvin the Tap Dancing Horse and The Kids from Room 402. Meet the renowned East End artist at the opening reception on Saturday, September 21, 6–8 p.m. followed by the return of the Silent Disco Outdoor Dance Party from 8–11 p.m. The exhibition remains on view through November 10.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Asbury Short Film Concert

Friday, September 20, 7:30 p.m.

Asbury Shorts USA returns to Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater to present their 38th annual evening of the world’s top short films. No awards, long speeches, panel discussions or Q&A sessions, just a fast-paced and mostly hilarious showcase of elite, internationally honored short films from past and present. Tickets are $15. The event is not recommended for people under age 16.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Amagansett Mile

Saturday, September 21, 8 a.m.

Teenagers, seniors and everyone in-between have the opportunity to run a beautiful one-mile course through Amagansett, starting at Indian Wells Beach. The overall Mens and Womens category winners get their names engraved on the coveted Amagansett Mile Cup. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 beginning at 7 a.m. on race day.

Indian Wells Beach, 151 Indian Wells Highway, East Hampton. elitefeats.com/upcoming

Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair

September 21–September 22, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Founded in 1971, Montauk Historical Society’s 48th annual craft fair returns to the grounds of the Second House Museum. Artisans from across the East Coast will gather at The End to display a wide variety of artworks and crafts, all of which are for sale. You’ll also enjoy a bevy of tasty local cuisine and live music. Admission is free both days.

Second House Museum, 12 Second House Road, Montauk. montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Southampton History Museum Harvest Fair

Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Southampton History Museum takes you back in time to the 19th century with numerous activities that bring to life a simpler, more hands-on era in Southampton’s past. This year, all guests are also invited to witness the reenactment of the 1851 marriage of Captain George G. White and Elizabeth Fordham. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Tour of the Hamptons

Sunday, September 22, 7 a.m.

The bike tour starts in Southampton and travels through mostly flat terrain and rolling hills from Southampton to Montauk and back. A portion of tour proceeds benefits the Southampton Fresh Air Home, the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreation Center, The Retreat and other organizations. Registration is $55 in advance and $65 on race day.

Southampton High School, 141 Narrow Lane, Southampton. massparkbikeclub.org