North Fork Event Highlights: September 13–September 15, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 13–September 15, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Stomp Party at RG|NY

Sunday, September 15, 1–5 p.m.

Join RG|NY for its annual Stomp Party, where you’ll get your feet wet with the juice of some of the finest grapes in the region. Enjoy live music and stunning views of the Entenmann Residence and 200-acres of vines. Tickets include a bottle of wine per person, a Lombardi’s picnic basket, tours of the vineyard on bicycle or tractor and access into the Entenmann Residence. Tickets are $80, kids $25.

RG|NY, 6133 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Fall Striper Showdown Fishing Tourney

September 13–September 14, Times vary

Hooked on fun and raising money for a good cause? Join the exciting fishing tournament to benefit Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital on Saturday. The top three stripers and blues win cash prizes. Registration includes the Captain’s Oyster Fest on Friday and the Striper Bash on Saturday night. Registration $400 per boat, Striped Bash Dinner Party only $75.

Port of Egypt Marine, 62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-5164, elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu

North Fork Artists Studio Tour

September 13–September 14, Times vary

Tour local art studios from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Saturday, while engaging in discussion, watching art demonstrations, learning how these local talents put their art into action and partaking in a wine and beer tasting. Registration is $25, and proceeds benefit the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. The event kicks off with a free reception at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, nofoarttour.com

Bay to Table: Clams in Oysterponds

Saturday, September 14, 2:45–4:45 p.m.

Join food historian Charity Robey and Jane Lear, editor of Newsday’s Feed Me, for a look back on 100 years of clam-eating traditions, including the perennial question of whether tomatoes or cream belong in chowder, and when or if an unburied clam can be considered part of a clambake. Tickets to the tasting and presentation are $25, or $40 for a couple.

Orient Yacht Club, 2110 Village Lane, Orient. oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

The Musical Musings of Albert Einstein

Saturday, September 14, 7 p.m.

Join members of the Red Door Chamber Players as they present this fun and educational introspect into Einstein’s close relationship to classical music. Experience the passion he had for his violin and how it inspired his life’s work in a lovely evening of chamber music. Stargazing through the observatory telescopes will follow the concert. Suggested donations are $15, kids $10.

The Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

AAECF DJ/MC Unity Benefit

Saturday, September 14, 8 p.m.

The African American Educational and Cultural Festival, Inc. hosts its inaugural event, featuring the B-Xtreme Breakdancers, rapper Brother Isaac, music by Darrell Mayo Productions, a fashion show by Cjackson Long Island and host Purnell Holloway. Tickets are $65, VIP $100, and benefit DJ DL Swift, who is undergoing surgeries and treatment for lymphedema and hydrocele.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. facebook.com/aaecfinc