North Fork Event Highlights: September 6–September 8, 2019

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team September 5, 2019
Sailing boat wide angle view in the sea, instagram toning
Image: Aragami12345/123RF

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 6–September 8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta
Saturday, September 7, noon

Join the fight against pancreatic cancer at this epic sailing challenge, pitting Port Jefferson Village against Mather Hospital. Spectator boat check-in begins at noon at the Port Jefferson Yacht Club dock and is $50. A skipper’s reception begins at the Village Center at 3:30 p.m. and is $50. All proceeds benefit both the Mather Hospital and the Lustgarten Foundation.

Port Jefferson Yacht Club, 1 Surf Avenue, Port Jefferson. 631-473-9650, portjeffersonyachtclub.com

“Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue” by Kate Rasche, Courtesy VSOP Projects


Greenport Village First Fridays Art Walk
Friday, September 6, 6–9 p.m.

Six dedicated art spaces and 12 partner businesses will remain open extra late on the first Friday of each month through December for this special self-guided walking tour. Established art galleries and studios, as well as shops, restaurants and hotels will host exhibition previews, opening receptions, artist talks, open mics and special discounts. Free admission.

Various Greenport locations, Main and Front streets, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

ctober 11, 2018: 1940s era Frank Sinatra 78 RPM records on a black background.
Image: Erin Cadigan/123RF

Sinatra’s Autumn in New York
Friday, September 6, 8 p.m.

The 19-piece New Millennium Big Band will fly you to the moon for a magical evening among the stars—featuring fine dining, local wine and selections from the legendary Frank Sinatra’s impressive library. The dance floor is open, so bring your dancing shoes and prepare to swing. Tickets are $39–$49, and there is a $10 dining minimum per table.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Great Pond in Southold
Great Pond in Southold, Photo: Courtesy Group for the East End

Great Pond Habitat Restoration Project
Sunday, September 8, 8–11 a.m.

Group for the East End is seeking volunteers to assist in restoring Great Pond to its former glory. One of the few freshwater ponds on the North Fork, Great Pond has become inundated with invasive common reed, resulting in diminished natural habitat for wildlife and native plants. Participants should be comfortable working in rugged outdoor conditions and should wear water shoes.

Great Pond, Call for address of Southold meeting place. 631-765-6450 x218, groupfortheeastend.org

fresh organic vegetables eco food on market
Image: Dotshock/123RF

13th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour
Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Meet the extraordinary people who have dedicated their lives to producing local foods and beverages throughout the North Fork. This self-guided tour showcases 20 farms, vineyards and more, plus cooking demonstrations, tastings and talks. Speakers include Peconic Escargot’s Taylor Knapp, The Halyard’s Stephan Bogardus and others. Registration is $25.

Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. facebook.com/northforkfoodietour

The Red House
The Red House, Photo:
Courtesy North Fork Audubon Society

Roy Latham Nature Center Dedication
Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m.

Join the North Fork Audubon Society for a garden party to dedicate The Red House in honor of North Fork naturalist and homegrown hero Roy Latham. The newly renamed Roy Latham Nature Center will serve as a gathering place for the community to learn more about the man who dedicated his life to documenting local history. Refreshments will be served.

Inlet Pond County Park, Route 48, Greenport. 631-275-3202, northforkaudubon.org

