Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Honored with Atlanta’s Prestigious Phoenix Award

East Hamptonite Sean “Diddy” Combs is no stranger to honors and awards, having earned numerous Video Music Awards, Grammy Awards and BET Awards, but this week, he received what could possibly be his greatest honor yet. On September 12, Mayor Keisha Bottoms of Atlanta, Georgia presented Combs with a Phoenix Award, one of the greatest honors the city gives out, for bringing his Revolt Summit entrepreneurial series to the city this weekend and for his incredible contributions to the community.

Surrounded by the Georgia Entertainment Caucus and record producer Dallas Austin, Combs gave his acceptance speech at the Georgia State Capitol, where the New York native spoke of his deep connections to Atlanta, including how much late girlfriend Kim Porter loved the city and how Austin took him under his wing after losing a job many years ago. During the ceremony state representatives discussed the power of Revolt Summit to inspire young people to become entrepreneurs and moguls.

The summit, which ran September 12–14, offered immersive opportunities to learn, network and celebrate hip-hop culture with major players from that world, including Collab Fund partner Barry Givens, Gauge co-founder Brandon Andrews, Atlanta Film Society President Cal Bowdler and many others. The event also featured live performances by top and emerging hip-hop artists, including DJ Khaled, Andre Harrell, Timbaland, Jeezy, Coach K and many others. The series continues with one more stop in Los Angeles October 24–26.

The Revolt Summit is a product of Combs’s Revolt multi-platform hip-hop network. Revolt and Revolt.tv produce original content and is available on social, digital, cable and On Demand.