Diddy Honors Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter in Touching Eulogy

Sean “Diddy” Combs bore his heart and soul at ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s funeral in Georgia on Saturday, November 24. The East Hampton resident pledged to always take care of their kids, Christian, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, as well as their children from other previous relationships, Quincy, Justin and Chance.

During the eulogy, recorded by TMZ, Combs remembered the ever-changing trajectory of their relationship, “From being boyfriend and girlfriend, to being lovers, to being best friends, to being just straight up homies, like somebody that you know you can count on. Somebody that has your back, you have their back.” Few exes share the incredible bond that they had, as Porter not only co-parented with Combs but also helped him through a period of depression, coming over to make sure he got out of bed and lived life to the fullest. Her encouragement apparently stuck, as the rapper celebrated his 49th birthday this year by skydiving onto the grounds of Playboy Mansion.

Combs concluded his eulogy saying, “We just love y’all. We appreciate y’all, appreciate the family. To all the words that I’m forgetting, to anything I’m forgetting to say, we love you, Kim. Thank you.”

Later that day, he posted an Instagram photo of Porter dressed in white captioned, “Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you.”

The funeral took place little over a week after Porter was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, California on November 15. While claims were made that pneumonia or cardiac arrest was to blame, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner stated that her cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation.

After first receiving the news, Combs had no words to share, but on November 18 he posted an Instagram video of Porter in his arms. In the caption, he said, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

Since that day, he has posted a total of seven tributes to her, including a slideshow of them with their children, captioned, “I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to,” and a video of her dancing at a party, the caption thanking those who offered prayers and condolences as well as stressing the importance of getting out of bed and seizing each and every day.

Despite his devastation, Combs rolled up his sleeves to make sure Porter was honored in the best way. People reports that on November 18, he threw a grand memorial for her attended by no less than 100 guests in his Bel-Air residence, with touching photos and candles all around.

View this post on Instagram Heaven couldn’t wait for you. 🙏🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 24, 2018 at 11:54am PST

Although Beyoncé was unable to attend the memorial or funeral, the East Hampton resident shared her own tribute to Porter on Instagram. The first photo posted was of a young Porter captioned, “Heaven couldn’t wait for you.” It was followed by another childhood snapshot and a photo of Porter with her twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.