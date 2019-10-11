Hamptons Sharks Attack Bunker Fish to ‘Flight of the Valkyries’

“I love the smell of dead fish in the morning.”

Local fishing video blogger South Fork Salt released some pretty incredible drone footage of sharks feeding on huge schools of bunker fish, aka menhaden, on his YouTube channel this summer. And he added the perfect soundtrack with Richard Wagner’s “Flight of the Valkyries,” made infamous in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic Apocalypse Now.

As South Fork Salt explains, “Millions of bunker were broken up into hundreds of pods, spread across many miles. Sharks divided and conquered. The shark species were most likely our most prevalent coastal sharks: brown, dusky, and sand tiger sharks. All this occurred 50–250 yards from the shoreline. It is illegal to fish for those species, so I filmed them with my drone instead.”

See more videos from the Long Island surfcaster and fly fisherman on his South Fork Salt YouTube channel.