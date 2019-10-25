Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donate Food to Children in Need

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have done some good for a Tennessee community.

The superstar performer and the baseball legend have donated a year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School through their new company, Tiller & Hatch. The couple first became aware of the school’s students often going hungry through teacher Brooke Goins, who posted a student’s story on Facebook. Goins wrote, “Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it. He asked when the lady that puts food in his backpack was coming. It caught me off guard, because it is our guidance counselor and I wasn’t sure what he needed. I told him I wasn’t sure about this week since it is a short week. He told me he was out of it at home and needed more.”

Lopez posted on Instagram after reading the story from Goins and wrote, “When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry.”

Tiller & Hatch is a frozen food company focusing on healthy, chef-developed meals. Lopez and Rodriguez are co-owners. Check out Lopez’s Instagram post above.