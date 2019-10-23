Rachael Ray Promotes New Book on ‘The View’

South Fork foodie Rachael Ray appeared on The View last week to chat about her new book, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life. Reading both like a memoir and a cookbook, Rachael Ray 50 features 25 essays and 125 recipes. Reflected Ray on The View, “No matter your age, you can reinvent your life or start your life, but you have to be clear. You have to have a vision…I think if you can narrow down your path and stick to it, it’s a better time than ever to start.”

During The View segment, Ray showcased several dishes, including the “Big Smack” burger, a Tuscan-style pot roast with roasted potatoes, sardine sandwiches, anchovy spaghetti and spicy wings on jalapeño cheese grits. “It’s a big hug and a celebration of…how good things can happen.” Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who famously hates salad, tried some of Ray’s Sicilian-style salad and complimented her on it.

“What advice do you give to the women out there who want to have a career like yours?” asked co-host Meghan McCain. Ray answered that filling a niche that doesn’t yet exist: “I think that, more than ever, any age, you can reinvent your life.”

Check out the clips from The View above.