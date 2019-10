Union Cantina held their Day of the Dead Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Souliztik provided live music as goblins, witches and ghouls danced the night away. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres were passed and a tequila tasting was sponsored by Espolón Tequila. Guests also took advantage of the 3-course dinner prix fixe special prepared by Chef Scott Kampf.