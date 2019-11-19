Southampton Hospital’s Girls Night Out 2019 at Gurney’s Montauk Photos

The annual Girls Night Out was held on Friday, November 15, 2019 to benefit local breast health organizations Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Hamra Ozsu won the event’s grand prize for the wildest pink outfit, and DJ Rah-G-Raj had the dance floor packed all night long.

To learn more about Southampton Hospital, visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu. For more on the vital East End organizations Girls Night Out supports, visit luciasangels.org and cwcshh.org.