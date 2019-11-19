Southampton Hospital’s Girls Night Out 2019 at Gurney’s Montauk Photos

    Volunteers Sherry Blodgett & Nancy Sundin

    Volunteers Sherry Blodgett & Nancy Sundin

    Host Jason Galka, Jon Graziano

    Host Jason Galka, Jon Graziano

    Narcissa Chumbi, Juliette Logie

    Narcissa Chumbi, Juliette Logie

    Tina Landi of Sassi Hair

    Tina Landi of Sassi Hair

    Gurney’s Team members Divina Vargas & Cindy Frankel

    Gurneyâs Team members Divina Vargas & Cindy Frankel

    Gurney’s Team members Leidy Sanchez, Chris Vosteen, Aida Chitarroni & Dorotea Valente

    Gurneyâs Team members Leidy Sanchez, Chris Vosteen, Aida Chitarroni & Dorotea Valente

    Chris Tagliavia, Dr. Rajeev Fernando of Southampton Hospital, Jonathan Lizano

    Chris Tagliavia, Dr. Rajeev Fernando of Southampton Hospital, Jonathan Lizano

    Theresa Dargis

    Theresa Dargis

    Laurie Edwards, Joan Salazar

    Laurie Edwards, Joan Salazar

    Debra Robusto

    Debra Robusto

    Tiana Clarke

    Tiana Clarke

    Corinne Taboada, Tiffany Boss, Brittany Passavia

    Corinne Taboada, Tiffany Boss, Brittany Passavia

    Alison Scanlon, Hamra Ozsu

    Alison Scanlon, Hamra Ozsu

    Mary Sabo, Tina Landi, Genevieve Caputo, Danielle Lohr

    Mary Sabo, Tina Landi, Genevieve Caputo, Danielle Lohr

    Genevieve Caputo, Danielle Lohr

    Genevieve Caputo, Danielle Lohr

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Lisa Carew

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Kathleen Gilmartin, Moira Squires, Jaime McNamara, Beth McNeill

    Kathleen Gilmartin, Moira Squires, Jaime McNamara, Beth McNeill

    Cindy Frankel applying a pink hair extension to Jamie McKenna

    Cindy Frankel applying a pink hair extension to Jamie McKenna

    Lenny Lepiz, Jonathan Lizano, Cynthia Winenga, Lucy Caracappa

    Lenny Lepiz, Jonathan Lizano, Cynthia Winenga, Lucy Caracappa

    The Committee of Latin Women Congress of the East End

    The Committee of Latin Women Congress of the East End

    Jonathan Lizano with the Committee of Latin Women Congress of the East End

    Jonathan Lizano with the Committee of Latin Women Congress of the East End

    Erin Albanese, Brittany Torres of Hamptons Handpoured, Heather Hallam

    Erin Albanese, Brittany Torres of Hamptons Handpoured, Heather Hallam

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Angela Quintera, Diana Gonzalez

    Angela Quintera, Diana Gonzalez

    Host Josh Galka and Stacy Quarty of Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers

    Host Josh Galka and Stacy Quarty of Luciaâs Angels and the Coalition for Womenâs Cancers

    Host Jason Galka with Susie Rodan and Stacy Quarty of Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers

    Host Jason Galka with Susie Rodan and Stacy Quarty of Luciaâs Angels and the Coalition for Womenâs Cancers

    Welcoming remarks by host Josh Galka, Stacy Quarty and Susie Rodan

    Welcoming remarks by host Josh Galka, Stacy Quarty and Susie Rodan

    Lynn Blumenfeld

    Lynn Blumenfeld

    Katie Aldred, Stacy Haessler

    Katie Aldred, Stacy Haessler

    Lisa Maffia, Carol McNeill

    Lisa Maffia, Carol McNeill

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Southampton Hospital team members and friends

    Southampton Hospital team members and friends

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    DJ Rah-G-Raj

    DJ Rah-G-Raj

    Winner of the Wildest Pink Outfit Hamra Ozsu

    Winner of the Wildest Pink Outfit Hamra Ozsu

    Winner of the Wildest Pink Outfit Hamra Ozsu with host Jason Galkan

    Winner of the Wildest Pink Outfit Hamra Ozsu with host Jason Galkan

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Jonathan Lizano on the dance floor

    Jonathan Lizano on the dance floor

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Girls Night Out 2019

    Melissa and CC Mahoney

    Melissa and CC Mahoney

    Lynn Blumenfeld

    Lynn Blumenfeld
    Southampton Hospital’s Girls Night Out 2019 at Gurney’s Montauk Photos

    Barbara Lassen November 19, 2019

    The annual Girls Night Out was held on Friday, November 15, 2019 to benefit local breast health organizations Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Hamra Ozsu won the event’s grand prize for the wildest pink outfit, and DJ Rah-G-Raj had the dance floor packed all night long.

    To learn more about Southampton Hospital, visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu. For more on the vital East End organizations Girls Night Out supports, visit luciasangels.org and cwcshh.org.

