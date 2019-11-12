New York Cancer Foundation’s Raising Hope Gala in Photos

    Guests arriving at the Raising Hope Gala

    Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol Toulon Jr and wife Nancy Toulon

    Melissa Kraft, Lorissa Burgess

    Reema Bounajen of Echo Events serving bubbly

    Jamie Simmons, Cheryl Yoder, Brandan Boyle, Denise Bevers, Julianne Hubert, David Uyeji of NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

    Greg and Sharlize Stempkowski

    New York Cancer Foundation Board Chair Dr. Jeff Vacirca and Raising Hope Gala honoree, Flatiron Health Co-Founder/CEO Nat Turner

    Dawn Neilson, Joe Link of the American Red Cross

    Debra Levitt, Jonathan Levitt, Alana Frier, Daniel Frier of Frier Levitt LLC

    Reid Harris and John Sakkos of Clovis Oncology

    Lisa Springer, Jeff Burkey

    Elena and Trian Fillos

    George Keys, John Keane

    Dan Frier, John Morrone, Jonathan Levitt of Frier Levitt LLC

    Esther Finkelstein, Sherri May

    Reema Bounajen of Echo Events

    Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Mark Santos, Erich Mounce and honoree Nat Turner

    Laura Graham, Marla Mounce, Tammy Myers

    Brian Adler, Dina Dirico

    Reema Bounajen of Echo Events

    Terra Spignardo, Dr. Vandana Syali

    Esther Finkelstein and Sherri May are served a glass of wine

    Raising Hope Gala

    Monica Rea of World Wide Sports Radio Network, Dave Widmer of Altice Media Solutions and News 12

    Raising Hope Gala place settings

    NY Cancer Board Member Mark Santos raising a glass

    Grant recipient Laura Stempkoski receiving a bouquet

    Grant recipient Laura Stempkoski

    Grant recipient Laura Stempkoski

    Dr. Jeff Vacirca, honoree Nat Turner, Lee Schwartzberg

    Anthony Peterson, New York Cancer Foundation Board Chair Dr. Jeff Vacirca

    Raising Hope Gallery honoree Flatiron Health Co-Founder/CEO Nat Turner

    Dr. Gurmohan Syali, Dr. Vandana Syali

    Dr. Riem Badr, Mitch Badr

    Raising Hope Gala fun on the dance floor

    Raising Hope Gala fun on the dance floor

    Raising Hope Gala fun on the dance floor

    Truffles given to each Raising Hope Gala guest

    New York Cancer Foundation’s Raising Hope Gala in Photos

    November 12, 2019

    New York Cancer Foundation held their Raising Hope Gala at the beautiful Royalton Estates in Mattituck on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Co-founder/CEO of Flatiron Health Nat Turner was honored and presented an award by Dr. Jeff Vacirca, board chair of NY Cancer Foundation and Laura Stempkoski received a special grant. Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol Toulon Jr. shared his story while guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, followed by dancing and a scotch and bourbon tasting. Proceeds raised from the evening directly benefit the New York Cancer Foundation and their mission to relieve the financial stresses experienced during cancer treatments.

    To learn more about New York Cancer Foundation, visit nycancerfoundation.org.

