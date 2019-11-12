New York Cancer Foundation’s Raising Hope Gala in Photos

New York Cancer Foundation held their Raising Hope Gala at the beautiful Royalton Estates in Mattituck on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Co-founder/CEO of Flatiron Health Nat Turner was honored and presented an award by Dr. Jeff Vacirca, board chair of NY Cancer Foundation and Laura Stempkoski received a special grant. Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol Toulon Jr. shared his story while guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, followed by dancing and a scotch and bourbon tasting. Proceeds raised from the evening directly benefit the New York Cancer Foundation and their mission to relieve the financial stresses experienced during cancer treatments.

To learn more about New York Cancer Foundation, visit nycancerfoundation.org.