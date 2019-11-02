Robert Downey Jr. & Ryan Reynolds Throw Down in Fantasy Football

Social media is abuzz with a new superhero showdown. East Hamptonite and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. threw down with Deadpool portrayer Ryan Reynolds as part of the AGBO Superhero Fantasy League. The charity fantasy football league includes actors such as Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Michael B. Jordan, Karen Gillan and others.

Downey Jr. posted a video to Instagram: “Robert Downey Jr. here, part of the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, I’m playing for Sacred Hearts, which is a rehabilitation-for-substance-abuse-issues place, I’m crazy about that, we’re up against Ryan Reynolds this week, and I’m not a smack talker, I’m not going to say, ‘Ryan, eat my pigskin,’ or any of that stuff. Honestly, I’m praying for ya, I wish you the best of luck, I’ll see you on the field, my brother. We’re all in this together!”

Downey Jr.’s video was accompanied by a written comment, “All the best this weekend brother @vancityreynolds … #agbosuperheroleague #eatme”

Reynolds responded to #eatme quite literally. “This hurts. After all we haven’t been through,” he commented. He further replied on Twitter by eating a cookie emblazoned with Downey Jr.’s face. After finishing one cookie, Reynolds immediately got started on a second cookie (with a different headshot of Downey Jr.) as the video ended.

We can’t wait to see how things go!