South O’ the Highway

Robert Downey Jr. & Ryan Reynolds Throw Down in Fantasy Football

The AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League supports charities.

SOTH Team November 2, 2019
Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds
Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

Social media is abuzz with a new superhero showdown. East Hamptonite and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. threw down with Deadpool portrayer Ryan Reynolds as part of the AGBO Superhero Fantasy League. The charity fantasy football league includes actors such as Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Michael B. Jordan, Karen Gillan and others.

Downey Jr. posted a video to Instagram: “Robert Downey Jr. here, part of the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, I’m playing for Sacred Hearts, which is a rehabilitation-for-substance-abuse-issues place, I’m crazy about that, we’re up against Ryan Reynolds this week, and I’m not a smack talker, I’m not going to say, ‘Ryan, eat my pigskin,’ or any of that stuff. Honestly, I’m praying for ya, I wish you the best of luck, I’ll see you on the field, my brother. We’re all in this together!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All the best this weekend brother @vancityreynolds … #agbosuperheroleague #eatme

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

Downey Jr.’s video was accompanied by a written comment, “All the best this weekend brother @vancityreynolds … #agbosuperheroleague #eatme”

Reynolds responded to #eatme quite literally. “This hurts. After all we haven’t been through,” he commented. He further replied on Twitter by eating a cookie emblazoned with Downey Jr.’s face. After finishing one cookie, Reynolds immediately got started on a second cookie (with a different headshot of Downey Jr.) as the video ended.

We can’t wait to see how things go!

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
November 1, 2019
69

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Pumpkins Stolen

Alec Baldwin and Edward Norton in the Motherless Brooklyn trailer
October 31, 2019
99

Edward Norton and Alec Baldwin’s ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ Opens Friday

Ina Garten Cook Like a Pro on Food Network
October 30, 2019
178

Ina Garten’s ‘Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro’ Returns for New Season

Noah and Helen run for their lives in The Affair Season 5, Episode 10
October 28, 2019
369

Showtime’s ‘The Affair’ Has One Episode Left in Series