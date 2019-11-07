Veterans Day 2019 Observances in the Hamptons and North Fork

“Thank you for your service” is not enough. Instead of settling for lazy patriotism, show our warriors appreciation on Veterans Day at one or more of these Hamptons and North Fork observances on Monday, November 11, and in the days that follow. And then consider how you can support our vets all year round.

Hamptons

The Chelberg & Battle American Legion Auxiliary Post 388’s Veterans Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11 and travels down Sag Harbor’s Main Street.

Southampton’s Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events will hold a parade in the village on Monday at 11 a.m., which will be immediately followed by a service in Agawam Park.

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation (MPCCF) will honor our veterans at their Annual Flag Ceremony on Monday, November 11 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center‘s Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden. Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will honor our troops and raise the flag, while musician and WWII veteran Pat DeRosa provides patriotic music. Refreshments will be served in the Senior Nutrition Center Dining Room following the ceremony.

Hampton Bays Public Library (52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays) hosts its sixth annual Salute to Our Hampton Bays Veterans on Tuesday, November 12 at noon. Local wartime heroes will share their stories and memorabilia, while everyone enjoys lunch provided by Panera Bread.

North Fork

Cutchogue is honoring their veterans at the Old Cutchogue Burying Ground (32770 Main Road) on Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as members of the Mattituck American Legion will place flags on military graves at this historic site and other cemeteries around Cutchogue and Mattituck, and then host lunch at the Mattituck Legion Hall. Call the Mattituck American Legion at 631-298 7825 or email legion861@gmail.com to have a flag placed at a veteran loved one’s grave.

Veterans eat free at a special pancake breakfast hosted by Riverhead’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (620 Parkway Street, Riverhead) on Sunday, November 10 from 8–11:30 a.m.

Calverton National Cemetery, the largest national cemetery in the country, is hosting Veterans Day services on Monday, November 11 from 1–2 p.m. This solemn spot has a memorial pathway lined with memorials honoring America’s veterans.

American Legion Post 803 (51655 Main Road, Southold) hosts a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, which will be followed by brunch for local vets, served by the Rotary Club of Southold.

A Veterans Day ceremony is being held at the Suffolk County Historical Society World War I Memorial in Riverhead (West Main Street, at the corner of Court Street) on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch, open to all, at the Riverhead American Legion.

Admission to the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum (300 West Main Street, Riverhead) is waived for veterans from November 13–16, in alignment with the newly renovated exhibit Long Island in Conflict, which features a collection of uniforms, weapons and medals from Long Island’s military history.