More Winners: Dan Rattiner’s Non-Traditional Best of the Best Categories

This past week, the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best, as chosen by you, the readers, were announced. Here’s a few that somehow got left off the list…

BEST LIGHTHOUSE

Montauk Lighthouse

BEST WINDMILL

Southampton Windmill (because Tennessee Williams lived in it one year)

SECOND BEST WINDMILL

Hook Mill at East Hampton (tie)

The Windmill at Water Mill (tie)

BEST PUBLIC GOLF COURSE—EAST

Montauk Golf Links

BEST PUBLIC GOLF COURSE—WEST

Indian Island Golf Course

BEST PRIVATE GOLF COURSE

(This information is only available to members of private clubs.)

BEST SUNRISE

The Sun

SECOND BEST SUNRISE

Alpha Centauri

BEST SAND DUNE

The Walking Dunes in Napeague

MOST HISTORIC VILLAGE 17TH CENTURY

East Hampton

BEST RAILROAD TRESTLE

North Main Street East Hampton

BEST MOON

The Moons of Saturn

SECOND BEST MOON

The Moon of Earth

BEST WHARF

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor

BEST POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Coopers Beach, Southampton

BEST OFF-SEASON EVENT

Christmas Everywhere in the Hamptons (tie)

HarborFrost in Sag Harbor (tie)

BEST OFF-SEASON INTELLECTUAL EVENT

Hamptons International Film Festival

BEST SUMMER EVENT

Dan’s Taste of Summer, All of Them (tie)

Hampton Classic Horse Show (tie)

BEST SUNSET

John Steinbeck Park

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Sag Harbor Cinema

BEST TRAFFIC INTERSECTION

County Road 39 and North Sea Road

MOST GENEROUS CELEBRITY

Alec Baldwin

MOST DISHONEST POND

Captain Kidd’s Money Pond, Montauk

BEST FISHING VILLAGE

Montauk

MOST HISTORIC VILLAGE 18TH CENTURY

Sag Harbor

BEST STATUE

Stargazer in Manorville (tie)

The Big Duck in Flanders (tie)

SECOND BEST STATUE

Me, across from old Lobster Inn, Southampton (tie)

Me, next to Audi, Southampton (tie)

BEST VIEW OVER POTATO FIELDS

What’s Left of Sagaponack

BEST CURVING MAIN STREET

Westhampton Beach

SECOND BEST CURVING MAIN STREET

Sag Harbor

BEST BEACH PAVILLION

Main Beach, East Hampton

CUTEST BEACH PAVILLION

The Quogue Beach Club

BEST ISLAND

Gardiners Island

MOST EXCLUSIVE POND

Georgica Pond

MOST EXCLUSIVE LAKE

Lake Agawam

BEST WAR MEMORIAL

Lake Agawam War Memorial (tie)

Bridgehampton Founders Monument (tie)

BEST RIVER

Peconic River

BEST HELICOPTER PAD

Meadow Lane, Southampton

BEST BRIDGE FOR FISHING

Sagg Bridge

BEST HISTORIC THEATER

Vail Levitt, Riverhead (tie)

Suffolk Theater, Riverhead (tie)

BEST AIRPORT IN EAST HAMPTON

East Hampton Airport

BEST PUBLIC PARK

Lake Agawam in Southampton (tie)

Riverwalk in Riverhead (tie)

BEST WATER PARK

Splish Splash in Calverton

BEST AQUARIUM

Long Island Aquarium

BEST LAKE

Lake Montauk (tie)

Lake Agawam (tie)

CUTEST SHORT STREET

Love Lane, Mattituck

CHICEST SHORT STREET

Jobs Lane, Southampton

BEST CANAL

Canals of Westhampton Beach (tie)

Shinnecock Canal (tie)

BEST CLIFF

Camp Hero, Montauk (tie)

Shadmoor, Montauk (tie)

BEST DEER

North Haven

BEST GIANT YACHT BOAT SLIPS

Sag Harbor (tie)

Star Island (tie)

BEST RAILROAD STATION

Southampton (Because of the Seashells)

BEST COLUMNIST

Dan Rattiner (tie)

Old Man McGumbus (tie)

SECOND BEST COLUMNIST

Oliver Peterson

BEST OCEAN

Atlantic

SECOND BEST OCEAN

Pacific (tie)

Indian (tie)

FOURTH BEST SMALL SUBWAY SYSTEM IN THE NORTHEAST

Hamptons Subway

To find all Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 winners, visit DansBOTB.com and DansPapers.com.