Skate Expectations: The East End Ice Remains Active

Ice skating has long held a place among the East End’s favorite winter activities. Every year, locals look forward to the seasonal chill as a time when anyone with a pair of skates can find their preferred local pond, lace up and enjoy games of pickup hockey or the simple thrill of gliding across the frozen waters without fear of falling through.

With our increasingly mild winter weather, however, the days of gathering to skate at Hook Pond in East Hampton or Old Town Pond in Southampton are few and far between. Today, a number of public skating rinks have also given up the struggle to maintain their ice. But fear not! A few spots are keeping the tradition alive in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Buckskill Winter Club, at 178 Buckskill Road in East Hampton, continues to offer excellent skating on a refrigerated, NHL regulation-size ice rink. Drop in for open skating, hockey clubs, lessons, and other programs for toddlers, students and adults, as well as an inviting clubhouse with an open fire, snack bar and skate rentals ($9 for adults, $7 for kids). All-day passes are $17 for adults on weekdays and $27 on weekends and holidays. Rates are $12 for children, $10 for toddlers and $14 for seniors. Special discounts are also available for Friday Teen Nights and Thursday Date Nights. Call 631-324-2243 for more info or visit buckskillwinterclub.com to view their full calendar of events.

Southampton Ice Rink at Southampton Golf Range (668 County Road 39) has built a fantastic schedule of open skating and programs since opening in 2014. The large, refrigerated rink provides public skating each day, as well as “sticks and pucks” hours, adult and youth hockey, skating school, individual lessons, parties and events—including Teen Night on Fridays and Disco Night on Saturdays. When off the ice, guests can grab a hot chocolate and more from the café and then relax in the warmth of nearby fire pits. Adult admission is $15 ($20 on weekends), $12 for children and $10 for kids. Skate rental is $5. Cash only. For more information, visit southamptonicerink.com or call 631-283-2158.

On the North Fork, Greenport’s Mitchell Park Rink is the place to go for skating beneath an open sky. Admission on weekdays is $5 per adult ($10 on weekends), and $3 for children (under 18) and seniors ($7 on weekends). Skate rentals are $5 (plus $10 deposit). The rink also offers skate sharpening and a training bar for an additional $5. Helmets can be borrowed free of charge. Every Friday is Family Night: Skate from 5:30– 9:30 p.m. for $7 per person, including rentals. Season passes are $80 per adult, $50 for youth and seniors. Due to the rink’s outdoor location, hours are weather permitting, so make sure to call ahead. Call the Village of Greenport at 631-477-0248 or visit villageofgreenport.org for full schedules and info.