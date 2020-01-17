Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy Receive NAACP Image Award Nominations

Congratulations, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy! The talented mother-daughter team has been nominated for a 2020 NAACP Image Award.

East Hampton’s Beyoncé was nominated for eight awards overall, but the special one she and Blue Ivy shared was for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for the song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift.

The NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a press release. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”

Beyoncé has won a total of 10 NAACP Image Awards over the course of her luminous career. And in 2019 alone, she and husband Jay-Z received the GLAAD Vanguard Award for their efforts to promote LGBT acceptance. She was also named Entertainer of the Year by the NAACP in 2019. In 2018, Beyoncé and Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez were named among the top 10 highest paid women in music, with the former raking in $60 million. She also nabbed the top spot in the 2018 BBC Power List. These recent honors are in addition to the (literally) hundreds of awards the icon has gotten over the years. Billboard also named her Executive of the Year.

The 51st NAACP Image Award winners will be announced during a live ceremony airing on BET Network on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m.