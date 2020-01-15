Nancy Atlas and The Nancy Atlas Project rocked Bay Street Theater with guest performers Brian Mitchell and Clark Gayton at the Saturday, January 11 concert of the 2020 Fireside Sessions, hosted by Dan’s Papers. Next week’s performance with violinist Randi Fishenfeld is already sold out, but tickets are still available for shows on January 24 and 25.

For more information about the Fireside Sessions, visit baystreet.org.