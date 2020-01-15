    Johnny Blood, Brian Mitchell, Brett King, Nancy Atlas, Neil Surreal, Richard Rosch, Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Johnny Blood, Brian Mitchell, Brett King, Nancy Atlas, Neil Surreal, Richard Rosch, Clark Gayton

    Nancy Atlas and Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas and Clark Gayton

    Brian Mitchell, Nancy Atlas, Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian Mitchell, Nancy Atlas, Clark Gayton

    Nancy Atlas and friends

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas and friends

    Brian Mitchell and Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian Mitchell and Clark Gayton

    Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Clark Gayton

    Mary Kay and Pat Carvelli

    Barbara Lassen
    Mary Kay and Pat Carvelli

    Ryan and Allaine King

    Barbara Lassen
    Ryan and Allaine King

    Pati Marano, Roman Iwaschko

    Barbara Lassen
    Pati Marano, Roman Iwaschko

    Pat and Eric Redin

    Barbara Lassen
    Pat and Eric Redin

    Lisa Tamburini, Elfriede Neuman

    Barbara Lassen
    Lisa Tamburini, Elfriede Neuman

    Maureen Veprek, Chris King

    Barbara Lassen
    Maureen Veprek, Chris King

    Ian Ziskin, Susan Edwards

    Barbara Lassen
    Ian Ziskin, Susan Edwards

    Sue and Al Daniels

    Barbara Lassen
    Sue and Al Daniels

    Marie Lotito, Jackie Cress, Diane Parcase

    Barbara Lassen
    Marie Lotito, Jackie Cress, Diane Parcase

    Elfriede Neuman, Michael Heller, Lisa Tamburini

    Barbara Lassen
    Elfriede Neuman, Michael Heller, Lisa Tamburini

    Gavin Menu, Kristen Schiavoni, Greg Schiavoni, East Hampton Town Councilman David Lys

    Barbara Lassen
    Gavin Menu, Kristen Schiavoni, Greg Schiavoni, East Hampton Town Councilman David Lys

    Bartender Deborah Marshall

    Barbara Lassen
    Bartender Deborah Marshall

    Dueling accordions: Neil Surreal and Brian Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    Dueling accordions: Neil Surreal and Brian Mitchell

    Brian Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian Mitchell

    Richard Rosch

    Barbara Lassen
    Richard Rosch

    Brian Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian Mitchell

    Clark Gayton, Nancy Atlas

    Barbara Lassen
    Clark Gayton, Nancy Atlas

    Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Clark Gayton

    Nancy Atlas

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas

    Johnny Blood

    Barbara Lassen
    Johnny Blood

    Nancy Atlas

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas

    Brian Mitchell

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian Mitchell

    Nancy Atlas and friends

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas and friends

    Clark Gayton

    Barbara Lassen
    Clark Gayton

    Nancy Atlas

    Barbara Lassen
    Nancy Atlas

    The Fireside Sessions crowd

    Barbara Lassen
    The Fireside Sessions crowd
    Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, Brian Mitchell and Clark Gayton in Photos

    Barbara Lassen January 15, 2020

    Nancy Atlas and The Nancy Atlas Project rocked Bay Street Theater with guest performers Brian Mitchell and Clark Gayton at the Saturday, January 11 concert of the 2020 Fireside Sessions, hosted by Dan’s Papers. Next week’s performance with violinist Randi Fishenfeld is already sold out, but tickets are still available for shows on January 24 and 25.

    For more information about the Fireside Sessions, visit baystreet.org.

