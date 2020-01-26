‘Rachael Ray in Season’ Offers a Quarterly Look at Foodie Life

Rachael Ray in Season, a quarterly magazine by cookbook author, talk show host and Hamptons foodie Rachael Ray, is getting a new look.

Formerly Rachael Ray Every Day, the revamped periodical will feature Ray’s perspective on food, life and travel, but with bolder photography, new editorial sections and upgraded paper stock. Said Ray of the changes in a statement, “This new format delivers richer, more seasonal, more of-the-moment content that’s personal in every way. It’s designed to be more of a keepsake and a collector’s item.”

According to Meredith Corporation, the new publication features:

Rach’s Sunday Dinner: A project cooking moment for when you have more than 30 minutes to spend in the kitchen, these recipes will inspire you to gather those you love, “get comfortable, and comfort one another,” Rachael says.

3 Minute Meal: A how-to from Rachael proving you can make great food in seconds! Each month she shares a technique that you can master to whip up all kinds of quick and delicious dinners for your family.

What’s Fresh: A column dedicated to easy weeknight cooking ideas that pack in the season’s best ingredients.

The Dish: We share news, trends and other cool stuff worth knowing about including interviews with buzzworthy chefs, Rachael’s favorite beauty finds, fashion and home products, and a leisurely, highly visual travel section packed with Rach’s personal recommendations.

Ray also released a new book last year. Reading both like a memoir and a cookbook, Rachael Ray 50 features 25 essays and 125 recipes. Reflected Ray on The View, “No matter your age, you can reinvent your life or start your life, but you have to be clear. You have to have a vision…I think if you can narrow down your path and stick to it, it’s a better time than ever to start.”