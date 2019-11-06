Rachael Ray Honored at New North Shore Animal League Facility

Food star, talk show host and animal activist Rachael Ray has collaborated with the North Shore Animal League on a cage-free cat facility. Ray aired a segment on her eponymous talk show featuring fellow Hamptons stars and animal rights advocates Billy Joel and Howard and Beth Ostrosky Stern showing the ribbon cutting of a room named after her at North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington.

The Rachael Ray Room is one of the rooms in the Bianca’s Furry Friends facility, which is spearheaded by the Sterns, who have fostered many cats over the years. The new facility allows cats to enjoy a large space in a safe environment. Ray is responsible for raising millions of dollars for the project.

Beth did the ribbon-cutting honors while standing with Howard, Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, as well as Joel. The North Shore Animal League posted a sweet photo of Ray and Beth on Instagram. “#GetYourRescueOn,” they wrote.

Ray and the Sterns are longtime friends. In 2018, Beth surprised Ray for her 50th birthday with the announcement that 50 puppies had been rescued in her name. Ray has also released her own line of Nutrish pet food.

For more on Bianca’s Furry Friends and the North Shore Animal League, visit animalleague.org.