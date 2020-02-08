ABC Orders Pilot Based on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

ABC has ordered a pilot for Work Wife, a single-camera comedy inspired by the friendship and professional partnership of Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Ripa and Seacrest, who are co-hosts on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, have signed on to produce the new show, which is being developed by The Real O’Neals creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson.

Deadline writes that Work Wife “tells the story of a platonic male-female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.”

Seacrest, a longtime friend of Ripa, joined Live! in 2017 following the surprise exit of co-host Michael Strahan, who left the show for Good Morning America. Ripa originally joined Live! when Regis Philbin was the host in 2001, replacing East End regular Kathie Lee Gifford.

Catch a special Live! episode on Monday, February 10, in which Ripa and Seacrest will interview 2020 Oscar winners at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.