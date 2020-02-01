Beth Stern Visits North Shore Animal League for ‘Kitten Bowl VII’

North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is throwing their annual Kitten Bowl Party to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VII game. Southampton’s Beth Stern, NSALA Foster Parent, Spokesperson and Board Member, who once again hosts Kitten Bowl, will be at Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center to host the first-ever party and adoption event in the newly-opened, state-of-the-art, 14,000-square-foot cage-free feline facility featuring Hallmark Channel’s Adoption Ever After room.

In addition to screening Kitten Bowl VII highlights on Sunday, February 2 from noon–3 p.m., there will be activities, giveaways for adopters such as Kitten Bowl VII trading cards refreshments, and more. NSALA shelter partners are hosting more than 600 Kitten Bowl parties across the country with the goal of finding loving, responsible homes for adoptable shelter pets.

Kitten Bowl has resulted in more than 40,000 shelter pet adoptions since its premiere in 2014. The competition will once again be hosted by Stern. Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League (FFL) Commissioner Boomer Esiason and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings will be on-hand to offer commentary of the action. The broadcast will also feature the off-field antics of our North Shore Animal League America puppy friends.

Most of the “cat-letes” who played in the actual Kitten Bowl competition have since found loving homes through Hallmark Channel’s partnership with North Shore Animal League America.

Watch highlights from last year’s Kitten Bowl VI above.