East End Kids Event Highlights: February 28–March 2, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, February 28–March 2, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Art of Chess: Learn & Play with Ulysses Tapley

Sunday, March 1, 2–5 p.m.

Whether you’re a chess expert or new to the game, join local coach and competitor Ulysses Tapley to play and learn the art of chess on the first Sunday of every month. This is a free, drop-in event, and all chess boards are included.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Southampton Youth Bureau’s Open Mic Night

Friday, February 28, 6–8 p.m.

If you’re in grades 5–12 and dream of being in the spotlight, then head to Hampton Coffee Company for a free open mic night hosted by the Southampton Youth Bureau. Acoustic performers, bands, karaoke, spoken word, poetry and comedic acts are all welcome, but time slots must be reserved by emailing pstrecker@southamptontownny.gov.

Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Story Time & Box Turtle Meet-and-Greet

Saturday, February 29, 10:30 am

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a turtle is like? Children ages 3–5 are invited to join South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) for story time, followed by a chance to meet two of SoFo’s box turtles up close and personal. Learn what they eat, what their shells are made of, how they dig and much more! Registration is $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Fees include admission to the museum.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss

Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March is designated as National Read Month–a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read everyday. Children ages 4 and up are welcome to join Quogue Library for a morning reading classic Dr. Seuss stories followed by a craft. Snacks will be provided at this free event, so note any allergies during registration.

Quogue Firehouse, 117 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-4224 ext.101, quoguelibrary.org

From Mind to Design: 3D Design and Printing Class

Monday, March 2, 5 p.m.

Students in grades 3–5 will learn how to use Tinkercad and Polar Cloud to print their own designs on Long Island Science Center’s 3D printer. Students will learn the language of 3D printing, the engineering design process and the basics of how to use a CAD program. This is a five-class session held every Monday in March. Registration is $125, but parents can email office@sciencecenterli.org for information on tuition assistance.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org