North Fork Event Highlights: Leap Day 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork on Leap Day 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

A Salute to Sam Cooke by Prentiss McNeill

Saturday, February 29, 8 p.m.

Re-live the music of the King of Soul, Sam Cooke, whose Live at the Harlem Square Club record was declared one of the greatest live albums of all time by Rolling Stone. Prentiss McNeill, former member of The Drifters, will lovingly re-create that legendary show for a night of unbridled soul. Tickets are $45–$49, and there is a $10 dining minimum.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Food and Wine Pairing 101

Saturday, February 29, 4:30 p.m.

Learn how to plan your own wine dinner, what’s best to order at a restaurant and more in this informative class. Sannino Vineyard’s certified sommelier guides guests through the different components of the dishes we love paired with ideal wines to awaken flavors your palate didn’t think were possible. Registration is $75.

Sannino Vineyard, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Broken Home Opening Reception

Saturday, February 29, 6–8 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents Broken Home, a group exhibition curated by Michael Yarinsky that strives to challenge its viewers’ ideas about what makes a house a home. The familiar elements of home are reimagined and reconfigured, inviting guests to prod for deeper meaning in the objects, relationships and spaces which they occupy, and which occupy them. Join the curator, artists and designers this Saturday for an opening reception. The exhibition remains on view through April 5.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Mala Waldron: Acoustic in the Living Room

Saturday, February 29, 7 p.m.

Vocalist-pianist-composer Mala Waldron has performed at esteemed venues across Europe and the U.S., and now she’s coming to Stony Brook’s Jazz Loft. She will be accompanied by guitarist Steve Salerno in the intimate setting of the Teddy Charles Room. Tickets are $40.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks: The Final Winter Session

Saturday, February 29, 8–11 p.m.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que hosted an epic winter of music and barbecue, and it all comes to an explosive finale with East End troubadour extraordinaire Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks. Rock out to the music of our Best of the Best Local Band while chowing down on bar snacks by GrilllHampton champ Chef Matty Boudreau. Tickets are $10.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que, 48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com