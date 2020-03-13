East End Kids Event Highlights: March 14–17, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, March 14–17, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

iCAMP’s Sunday STEAM Variety Class

Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m.

Kids ages 4–9 can join iCAMP’s weekly STEAM Variety Class at the Children’s Museum of the East End. Each week the class features one plugged and one unplugged activity. Topics covered include 3D printing, coding, drones, virtual and augmented reality, engineering, art and design, nature and sustainability, animation, robotics and more. Registration is $40.

CMEE, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-466-5298, icamp.com

Hayground School Open House

Saturday, March 14, 10–11:30 a.m.

Hayground School hosts an open house for prospective parents and students, including a brief presentation and teacher-led campus tours. Email Marcelle Langendal at mlangendal@hayground.org for more information.

Hayground School, 151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7068. hayground.org

i-Kids STEAM Classes

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.

For 2020, The Spur is partnering with the Tesla Science Center on a brand new curriculum that teaches children ages 7–12 robotics, drones, coding challenges, electronics, basic circuitry and other topics focused on creative and innovative thinking. RSVPs are required and $50 class fee is due at drop-off.

Spur @ The Station, 280 Elm Street, Southampton. thespur.com

Bugs in Winter

Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m.

Ever wondered what happens to all the insects and spiders in the winter? Bugs that you can’t avoid in the summer suddenly become impossible to find. Join SoFo environmental educator Miles Todaro on a winter trek through Vineyard Field to learn all about the cold weather strategies of Long Island’s creepy crawlies. Registration is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Youth Advisory Committee Meeting

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.

If your child is in grades 7–12 and is interested in planning trips and events, doing community service projects and making friends with students from other schools, then sign them up for Southampton Youth Bureau’s Youth Advisory Committee. Meetings are held every other Tuesday, and transportation is available upon request.

Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau