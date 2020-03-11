Hamptons Event Highlights: March 13–15, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, March 13–15, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions or other concerns. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Hamptons St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Week One

March 14–15, Times Vary

The annual wave of St. Patrick’s Day parades hits the Hamptons this weekend and keeps on rolling through the end of the month. With the holiday on Tuesday, March 17, this is your chance to get an early start on the celebration of all things Irish. Take a look at the list of parades taking place this weekend, then follow the green text above to the full St. Paddy’s parade schedule—with routes, grand marshals and more.

Saturday, March 14: 12th annual Am O’Gansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade at noon, 53rd annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade at noon

Sunday, March 15: 18th annual Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m.

All the Places We Go Exhibition

March 13–15, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The White Room Gallery’s March exhibition showcases the collective exploration of spirit through literal interpretations, abstract paintings and humorous illustrations. Artists on display include Anthony D’Avino, Steve Haweeli, Setha Low, James Slezak, Joe Pallister, Dorothy Ganek, Leonardo the Fabulous and many others. The show is on view through April 5.

White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

The Beatles’ White Album Live

March 13 & 14, 8 p.m.

The Moondogs have been faithfully covering the music of The Beatles for decades and have attained a certain level of fame in their own right. The current incarnation of the band had its genesis at Bay Street Theater, and this weekend they’re returning to the stage to recreate The Beatles’ eponymous album, widely known as the White Album. Tickets are $30. This concert is part of THAW Fest.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Mickey and the Bear Screening

Friday, March 13–15, Times Vary

Faced with the responsibility of taking care of her opioid-addicted father, headstrong teen Mickey Peck does what she can to keep her household afloat. When she receives the opportunity to leave her home for good, she must make the impossible decision between familial obligation and personal fulfillment. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. screenings vary by day. Tickets are $15.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Traces of the Trade Screening

Saturday, March 14, 5 p.m.

In the 86-minute 2008 feature documentary Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North, filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers that her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. She and nine of her cousins retrace the Triangle Trade and gain powerful new perspectives on the black-white divide. This screening is part of THAW Fest.

Southampton African American Museum, 245 North Sea Road, Southampton. saamuseum.org