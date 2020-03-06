East End Kids Event Highlights: March 7–8, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, March 7–8, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Video Game Tournament

Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.– 2 p.m.

The Southampton Youth Bureau and the Hampton Bays Library Teen Center are teaming up to host an epic video game tournament featuring popular games including Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Mortal Kombat XI, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and Mario Kart 8. The tournament is open to grades 5–12, and participants who wish to play rated M games will need a signed permission slip. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

i-Kids STEAM Classes

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

For 2020, The Spur is partnering with the Tesla Science Center on a brand new curriculum that teaches children ages 7–12 robotics, drones, coding challenges, electronics, basic circuitry and other topics focused on creative and innovative thinking. RSVPs are required and $50 class fee is due at drop-off.

Spur @ The Station, 280 Elm Street, Southampton. thespur.com

Embroidery Workshop

Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m.

Students in grades 5–8 are invited to try embroidery, the craft of decorating fabric with various stitching techniques. Beginners and those with experience are invited to join, learn and practice with fun projects. Materials are limited, so register for this free event on eventkeeper.com to reserve your spot.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Artist-Led Workshop: Combination Creatures for Kids with Jodi Bentivegna

Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m.

In this collaborative exercise, known by the Dadaists as Exquisite Corpse, children will take turns drawing different sections of a creature’s body on large format folded paper. When unfolded they will reveal a fun and surprising new character. Takeover 2020! artist-in-residence Jodi Bentivegna will lead the class in working with paint, markers and collage. Each child will bring home one of the pieces they helped create. Registration is $20.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Children’s Purim Party

Sunday, March 8, 10:30 a.m.–Noon

Join the Jewish Center of the Hamptons for a magical day where kids and grown-ups dress in costume to bowl, play games and eat plenty of hamantaschen cookies. Prizes will be awarded for best costume. Admission is $10 with brunch included, and RSVPs are requested.

The Clubhouse, 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org