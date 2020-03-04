Hamptons Event Highlights: March 6–8, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, March 6–8, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Silkwood Screening Hosted by Alec Baldwin

Saturday, March 7, 7 P.M.

In 1983, celebrated director Mike Nichols put his successful theater career on hold to tell the story of chemical technician and union labor activist Karen Silkwood. From a script by Alice Arlen, and a first-time screenwriter named Nora Ephron, Nichols assembled an all-star cast featuring Meryl Streep, Kurt Russell and Cher who gave one of her first dramatic performances on-screen. The film would go on to be nominated for five Academy Awards, and its exploration of the importance of both whistleblowers and corporate accountability seems as relevant today as it did almost 40 years ago. A conversation about the film’s importance between Hamptons International Film Festival board chair Alec Baldwin and artistic director David Nugent will follow the screening. Tickets are $25.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack Screening

Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.

Co-presented with Hamptons Doc Fest, the film offers an intimate look at the life and creative process of painter, sculptor and feminist Audrey Flack, whose 70-year career evolved from abstract expressionism in the 1950s to photorealism in the ’70s. A conversation with Flack and Parrish director Terrie Sultan follows the screening. Tickets are $15.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Sherlock’s Secret Life

March 6–8, 2 & 7 p.m.

Discover a tale of Sherlock Holmes you’ve never heard before—filled with intrigue, love and laughs as Holmes and Watson take on their first case together. The duo must solve the mystery of a woman who’s lost her memory while squaring off against the twisted Professor Moriarty. Tickets are $25; $15 for students. The show runs though March 22.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Kiss the Sky: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

From the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys to Monterey and Woodstock, Kiss the Sky is one of the most historically accurate productions of Hendrix live. Jimy Bleu, a virtuoso left-handed guitarist just like Hendrix himself, recreates all the famous moves—playing guitar behind his back, between his legs and with his teeth. Tickets are $38.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Jacqueline Humphries: Artist Walkthrough

Sunday, March 8, Noon & 2 p.m.

Artist Jacqueline Humphries leads a tour of her exhibition at the Dan Flavin Art Institute while offering a glimpse into her creative process and inspirations. Throughout her three-decade-long career, Humphries has continuously tested the limits of abstract painting and explored the effects of ultraviolet light on pigments. Admission is free.

Dan Flavin Art Institute, 23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1476, diaart.org