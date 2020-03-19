What to Do

Get Some Much-Needed Fresh Air on an East End Beach Stroll

When life’s a beach, walk it off.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team March 19, 2020
Montauk Point State Par
Montauk Point State Park, Photo: Megan Taylor

The official arrival of spring on March 19 is always a moment to take a step back and embrace the beauty of the East End that is on display all around—most notably at our Hamptons and North Fork beaches, where scenery and the sounds of the surf offer the perfect setting for serenity. A drive, a stroll or even some quiet time swiping through your photos and videos of these pristine places make for outstanding moments of reflection and rejuvenation.

Montauk Point State Park
2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk

A perfect place to begin is Montauk Point, because it’s hard to feel more at home on the East End than when you’re strolling along the shore below the iconic Montauk Lighthouse. And speaking of those photos—old ones you love and new ones you’re taking—share them with your family and friends…and us, of course!

Main Beach
Piping plovers at Main Beach in East Hampton, Photo: Megan Taylor

Main Beach
104 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

While Main Beach is usually bustling with tourists and locals during the summer, it’s a serene walking destination in the off-season. The jetty to the left of the pavilion makes a perfect marker for a “lap” around the beach and there are often plenty of piping plovers to be seen perched on the rocks and chasing the tide along the way. Be sure not to get to close to the little seabirds, and if you’re walking with a dog, keep them leashed and away from the plovers.

agg Main Beach in Sagaponack
Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Sagg Main Beach
315 Sagg Main Road, Sagaponack

Home to the annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly, the largest kite event on the East End, Sagg Main is also a popular spot for drum circles every other summer Monday or so, but this time of year, the sense of calm is palpable. March is actually a great time to scout the land and see if you might want to invest a few hundred dollars in a Southampton Town summer parking pass or stick with a $25 daily parking permit. It’s a tough choice, we know.

Gin Beach in Southampton
Gin Beach in Southampton, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Gin Beach
121 Gin Lane, Southampton

Aside from stunning beach and ocean views as far as the eye can see, Gin Beach’s claim to fame is its bizarre parking situation. A Southampton Village permit is required for the nicest parking spots, but an Agawam permit from Southampton Town is required for the spaces around the lake, to the north of the median. There are also a few permit-free spots near the Bathing Corporation. These are summer matters though—in March you can park where you want.

Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays
Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays, Photo: Megan Taylor

Ponquogue Beach
280 Dune Road, Hampton Bays

The crown jewel of Hampton Bays, Ponquogue Beach—and the beautiful bridge that leads to it, by car or on foot—is not only the most popular beach in the hamlet but also the only Southampton Town beach with a full concession stand in the summer. Like Sagg Main Beach, Ponquogue also offers a $25 daily parking permit in addition to the summer pass, so keep that in mind as you plan for sunny days ahead.

Cupsogue Beach
Cupsogue Beach, Photo: iStock

Cupsogue Beach County Park
975 Dune Road, Westhampton

A Suffolk County park, the 296-acre barrier beach boasts white sands, excellent bass fishing, slack tide scuba diving, a pavilion and great camping spots. The park is located on the Brookhaven-Southampton town line and was originally part of Fire Island until a 1931 nor’easter ripped through the sands and created the Moriches Inlet, separating it. If you’re looking for a pleasantly secluded beach to enjoy a quiet stroll, this is it.

Orient State Park
Orient State Park, Photo: David Wood/123RF

Orient Beach State Park
40000 Main Road, Orient

Located on the easternmost tip of the North Fork, Orient Beach is classified as a New York State park, and as such requires an Empire Pass to gain year-round access. The sharable card is a no-brainer and grants access to Orient Beach’s fishing access, playground, surfing, grills, playing field and more. The park is also a United States House Society Passport Stamp Location where patrons can view Orient Point Lighthouse, Plum Island Lighthouse, Long Beach Bar Lighthouse and the Cedar Island Lighthouse. Visit parks.ny.gov for Empire Pass information.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

closeup of a caucasian doctor man holding a world globe with a protective mask with the word coronavirus written in it
March 19, 2020
23

Your Guide to Social Distancing and Staying Healthy on the East End

March 19, 2020
8

Suffolk County Opens First Coronavirus Testing Site at Stony Brook University

Anna Friel as Marcella Netflix promo Netflix promo
March 19, 2020
60

Binge Watches: Five Netflix Dramas Worth Discovering

Convenient takeaway takeout food for party, overhead spread of assorted food with hands serving up
March 18, 2020
2

North Fork Restaurants Offering Takeout & Delivery