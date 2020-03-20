The Halyard to Host Live Cooking and Cocktail Demos This Weekend

Three things many East End adults are craving right now are fresh food, a drink in hand and some human interaction, and The Halyard at Sound View Greenport is dishing up all three. The North Fork breathed a collective sigh of relief when The Halyard announced that it would remain open for takeout Friday–Sunday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., offering shrimp cocktails, Truffle Cavatelli, Halyard Burgers, Burnt Cheese Cake, cocktails, wine, beer, basic pantry items and more to-go.

Now they’re gearing up to offer something wildly different this weekend and next, March 21–22 and 28–29, in the form of live cooking and cocktail demos. Executive chef Stephan Bogardus and general manager Derrick Erwee will host four 10–15-minute classes on Instagram Live that will give viewers a chance to ask questions, learn new techniques and gain insider knowledge about the bounty of the North Fork. The demo schedule, with each beginning 4 p.m., is as follows—Gin & Shrubs Cocktail Class on Saturday, March 21; French Style Organic Omelette with Ira’s Biodynamic Greens Cooking Class on Sunday, March 22; Tonics Cocktail Class on Saturday, March 28; and Vinaigrettes and Salads Cooking Class on Sunday, March 29.

“We are really taking our connection to community to the next digital level to substitute, as best we can, for the human-to-human energy created by The Halyard and its surrounds,” The Halyard at Sound View Greenport owner Erik Warner says. “In times of self-isolation folks are becoming lonely and looking back to the places they have great memories. If we can be there for our past guests, to maintain that thread of connection, we are going to do everything we can to be there. We can’t just turn off the lights during this period of darkness.”

Demo hosts Bogardus and Erwee share some more insight into the inspiration for the virtual classes, future plans, the new takeout menus and more.

Who came up with the idea to do Instagram Live demos?

We both came up with the idea together as a way to stay connected to our community and provide some levity in these strange times.—Executive Chef Stephan Bogardus

Was the plan already in the works before social distancing became the norm?

Whenever we can, we’ve delivered our programming to our entire community via digital channels including Instagram Live, our website and emails. For example, we have done this with our winter artist-in-residence program Uncommon Art, live streaming artist lectures and performances.—General Manager Derrick Erwee

How did you decide what food and cocktail recipes to demo?

We chose to feature some of our favorite dishes and drinks that would be interesting and accessible by using items most people would have in their pantries.—Stephan Bogardus

If the classes are a huge hit, is there a chance you’ll teach East Enders a few more recipes?

Definitely! We love engaging with our community and providing as many educational opportunities as possible; it’s one of our core values.—Derrick Erwee

After the videos’ 24-hour Instagram story window, will they be viewable elsewhere or gone forever?

We will make the videos available on Sound View’s YouTube channel.—Stephan Bogardus

How was the to-go menu curated?

We developed a mix of The Halyard classics, healthy and comforting options, as well as a fun cocktail and beverage menu. In addition to the food and beverage menus, we’re offering basic supplies such as eggs, milk, olives and more at cost to help people out as they can’t get to the store as readily.—Derrick Erwee

How is The Halyard team adapting to takeout-only “dining?”

We’re here for the community and are excited to help provide some support, enjoyment and comfort.—Stephan Bogardus

Would you like to add any words of encouragement to your fellow East End food lovers?

We have an amazing community out here on the East End. We’ve been so impressed by how everyone is coming together and innovating to help one another. We are thankful to be a part of this positivity and look forward to brighter days ahead.—Derrick Erwee

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

We love our guests and new opportunities we have to serve them. While we cannot welcome you to the restaurant, we can share some ways to still have a good time and help you pass the time while learning about how we operate. We look forward to continuing to be there for the community and to still have some fun with you while we are going through this challenging time.—Stephan Bogardus

We want to do everything we can to keep the community engaged with each other. We hope this effort provides a platform for everyone to come together during a time of social distancing using the most social activity we all know, drinking and eating!—Derrick Erwee

Tune in to The Halyard’s Instagram Live at instagram.com/halyardgreenport and check out their food and drink to-go menus at thehalyardgreenport.com/menu.