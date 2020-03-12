Martha Stewart Partners with Beyond Meat for Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart is going Beyond…meat, that is.

The food and lifestyle guru has partnered with plant-based company Beyond Meat to release Beyond Breakfast Sausage, which will hit shelves later in March. The non-meat sausage has 11 grams of protein per serving, and 50% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat and sodium and 33% fewer calories than leading brand pork sausage patties. It will be available in classic and spicy flavors.

“I am excited to create two delicious recipes that incorporate Beyond Breakfast Sausage,” Stewart said in a press release. “Beyond Meat offers a better-for-you plant-based option to animal protein for people who are looking to change or expand their diets. I think it is important to start the conversation around such plant-based diets. Reducing our meat consumption as we move toward the future, is yet another important step in curing the environmental problems facing the world we live in.”

Stewart mentioned on her website that she rarely eats meat and likes to grow her own food on her farm: “”I have a garden, so I grow almost everything I eat now, even in the winter. I made a turnip soup this weekend, I make salads every single day, I’m growing cucumbers and tomatoes. I raise my own chickens for eggs,” she said. “Only about 6% of Americans are vegetarians, but about 30% of Americans are incorporating more plants into their diet. I’ve been doing that for years. I have a vegetarian daughter, Alexis, and two grandchildren who don’t eat meat but do eat fish. They are very astute about the problems created by farming meat.”