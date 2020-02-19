Martha Stewart Talks Shop with Jill Martin

East Hampton resident Martha Stewart appears in the inaugural episode of Shop the Stars with Jill Martin, a new Today show digital series.

In the new digital series, host Martin talks with a different star each episode. Nearly all the items seen on-screen can be purchased, including outfits and decor. “My first guest is Martha Stewart,” Martin writes on TODAY.com. Because we both have lines on QVC, we spend a lot of late nights gabbing and learning. I love her story, filled with twists and turns, but there is a lot you don’t know about Martha. I will introduce you to a new side of her in this first Valentine’s Day episode.”

During the interview, Stewart discusses her career, shares little-known personal facts and reflects on challenges along the way, including her personal and legal troubles. As she tells Martin, “It’s all about what you are and who you are. And I never lost my customers because my customers believed in me. That me the wherewithal to just continue along my happy path.”

Watch the first episode of Shop the Stars with Jill Martin above.