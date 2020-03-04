THAW Fest 2020 Schedule: Plan Your Days of Hamptons Art and Culture

Hamptons Arts Network’s third annual Hamptons Arts Weekend (THAW) Fest has expanded four-fold this year by showcasing enticing offerings every weekend throughout the month of March. Check out the full schedule below, and visit the listed websites for ticket and registration info.

WEEK 1: MARCH 6–8

Friday, 6 p.m. Hamptons Doc Fest screens Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack, followed by a Q&A with Flack. Parrish Art Museum,279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. hamptonsdocfest.com

Friday, 7 p.m. Southampton Cultural Center puts on a hilarious, new play Sherlock’s Secret Life. The show runs through March 22. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. scc-arts.org

Saturday, 11 a.m. Madoo Conservancy offers a talk with Hamptons Editions director Dan Welden and an exclusive preview of the exhibition Robert Dash: Printmaker. 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. madoo.org

Saturday, 1 p.m. Southampton History Museum presents the “Captain’s Row: The History of Main Street, Southampton” lecture. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Saturday, 7 p.m. HamptonsFilm screens the 1983 drama Silkwood, followed by a conversation with Alec Baldwin. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Sunday, Noon & 2 p.m. The Dan Flavin Institute welcomes visitors to join Jacqueline Humphries for a tour of her current exhibition, which explores ultraviolet light on pigments. 23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. diaart.org

WEEK 2: MARCH 13–14

Friday, 6 p.m. Parrish Art Museum presents Women and Migration: Responses in Art and History, featuring conversations and a book signing with three women artists. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org

Friday, 8 p.m. Bay Street Theater presents The Moondogs performing The Beatles’ White Album. See an encore show on Saturday, March 14. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

Saturday, 1 p.m. Guild Hall gives East Enders the chance to see Der Fliegende Holländer performed at The MET through a live screening. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Saturday, 5 p.m. Southampton African American Museum screens Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North, which follows the descendants of the largest slave-trading family in early America. 245 North Sea Road, Southampton. saamuseum.org

WEEK 3: MARCH 20–21

Friday, 2 p.m. The Pollock-Krasner House screens Pollock, followed by a Q&A and themed libations. 830 Springs-Fireplace Road, Springs. stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. The Watermill Center offers a tour of the grounds and art collection before the 2 p.m. In Process event with three artists-in-residence. 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. watermillcenter.org

Saturday, 5 p.m. The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival (BCMF) presents Alan Alda and BCMF musicians performing a selection of Mozart’s works. Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, 2429 Main Street, Bridgehampton. bcmf.org

Saturday, 5 p.m. Eastville Community Historical Society invites the community to take part in the Vinyl and Vino paint and sip. 139 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor. eastvillehistorical.org

WEEK 4: MARCH 27–29

Friday, 7 p.m. East Hampton Historical Society offers a curator’s tour of the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibition. 101 Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonhistory.org

Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. LongHouse Reserve offers tours of their lush gardens where lucky guests will enjoy an early spring bloom. 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. longhouse.org

Saturday, 7–10 p.m. Southampton Arts Center throws a wild dance party featuring the catchy beats of DJ Mister Lama. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Sunday, 4 p.m. Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center screens the film A Bigger Splash. Bay Street Theater,

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

For more information about THAW Fest, visit hamptonsartsnetwork.org.