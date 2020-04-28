Reel in Fresh Seafood with Hamptons and North Fork Takeout

When you live on an island, seeing seafood on a restaurant menu is to be expected—but just how many underwater delicacies can be found on East End plates? This #TakeoutTuesday, order salmon, swordfish, tuna, codfish, fluke, flounder, halibut, octopus, oysters, scallops, mussels, lobster, crab, shrimp and more from your favorite Hamptons and North Fork restaurants. Check out some of their menu highlights below, but be sure to call and double check that your favorite fish is on the current to-go menu.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Amagansett

Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett

Offering takeout Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8:30 p.m.

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com

What’s on the Menu? Sweet Chili Calamari, Local Tilefish, Grilled Shrimp, Organic Salmon

Bridgehampton

Bobby Van’s

Takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

What’s on the Menu? Nova Scotia Lobster Cocktail, Whole Fluke Meuniere, Linguini with Local Littleneck Clams, Twin Lobster Tails, Grilled Calamari Salad

Elaia Estiatorio

Takeout and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish of the Day, Garides Saganaki

L&W Market

Offering takeout daily, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

What’s on the Menu? Old School Style Tuna Sandwich, Tuna Nicoise Salad, Salmon Soba Bowl, Shrimp Cocktail

East Hampton

The 1770 House

Takeout offered daily, 4:30–8 p.m.

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

What’s on the Menu? Spicy Montauk Fluke Tartare, Shrimp Cocktail, Codfish Oreganato, Scottish Salmon à la Plancha

Bel Mare Ristorante

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8 p.m.

28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton

631-658-9500, belmareristorante.com

What’s on the Menu? Shrimp Sambuca, Calamari Fritti, Lobster Ravioli, Scallop Scampi, Atlantic Salmon

Fresno Restaurant

Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, 3:30–7 p.m.

8 Fresno Place, East Hampton

631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Salmon Tartare, Crispy Halibut Cakes, Pan-seared Atlantic Salmon

Highway Restaurant & Bar

Takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.

290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Miso Glazed Salmon, Wonton Soup

The Maidstone Hotel

Offering takeout daily, Noon–7 p.m.

207 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-5006, themaidstone.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Chesapeake Style Crab Cake, Linguine & Shrimp

The Palm

Takeout offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com

What’s on the Menu? Apple Cider Glazed Salmon, Chilean Sea Bass, Shrimp Cocktail, Crab Cocktail, Gigi Shrimp Salad

Rowdy Hall

Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.

10 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish ’n’ Chips, Pan Roasted Salmon

East Quogue

New Moon Café

Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery daily, 4–8 p.m.

524 Montauk Highway East Quogue

631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

What’s on the Menu? Clams on the Half-Shell, New England Clam Chowder, Crispy Fish ’n’ Chips, BBQ Chicken & Shrimp, Shrimp Fajitas

Stone Creek Inn

Takeout offered Sunday, Noon.–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, 4–7 p.m.; Friday, 4–8 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com

What’s on the Menu? Crispy Calamari Salad, Grilled Octopus, Shrimp Cocktail, Scottish Salmon

Hampton Bays

1 North Steakhouse

Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

What’s on the Menu? Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese, Sautéed Baby Clams, Shrimp Scampi

Centro Trattoria & Bar

Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) Monday, Wednesday–Sunday. 4–9 p.m.

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Fritto Misto, Calamari Salad, Wild Salmon, Shrimp Saltimbocca

Cowfish

Curbside pickup and delivery offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Benedict Rockefeller, Citrus Yellowtail Sashimi, Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms, Seared Ahi Tuna, Jumbo Diver Scallops

Edgewater

Offering takeout Tuesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 4–9 p.m.

295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Prince Edward Island Mussels, Shrimp & Crimini Mushroom Risotto, Pan Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Char Broiled Oysters, Seafood Stuffed Flounder

El Mariachi Loco

Offering takeout and delivery Tuesday–Friday, 2–9 p.m.

122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5577, facebook.com/eml.taqueriarestaurant

What’s on the Menu? Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo, Shrimp Tacos, Fried Calamari, Shrimp Burritos, Shrimp Quesadillas

Matsulin

Takeout and delivery offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9:30 p.m.

131 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-8838, matsulin.com

What’s on the Menu? Shrimp Tempura, Emerald Shrimp Dumpling, Thai Crab Cake, Seafood Seaweed Soup, House Special Fried Rice with Shrimp and Bay Scallop

Out of the Blue Seafood

Takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates) offered daily, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com

What’s on the Menu? Sautéed Codfish, Grilled Swordfish, Sesame Teriyaki Sea Scallops, Lobster Dinner, King Crab Legs

Rumba

Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

What’s on the Menu? Soy and Sugar Cane Salmon, Shrimp Boat, Fish Tacos, Shrimp Tacos

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 4–9 p.m.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Crispy Calamari, Calamari Fra Diavolo, Louie’s Linguine & Clams, Shrimp Scampi, Vongole Fresche Pizza

Montauk

668 the Gig Shack

Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8:30 p.m.

782 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com

What’s on the Menu? Spicy Tuna Tartare Taquitos, Blackened Local Fish Montaco

Harvest on Fort Pond

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

11 South Emery Street, Montauk

631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com

What’s on the Menu? Pancetta Shrimp, Spaghetti with Garlic Shrimp, Seafood Bruschetta, Swordfish, Fluke Piccata

MTK Lobster House

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.

716 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com

What’s on the Menu? Sea Ya Quesadillas, Flexin’ Those Mussels, MTK Lobster House Boil, Montauk Lobster Roll, Lump Lobster Bisque, Tri-Calamari

Shagwong Tavern

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.

774 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Shagwong Clam Chowder, Local Lazy Point Oysters, Fishwich, Montauk Fish & Chips, Neck Clams

Tauk @ Trail’s End

Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk

631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com

What’s on the Menu? Lobster Pasta, Linguine with White Clam Sauce, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Beer Batter Flounder Sandwich, Grilled Tuna BLT

North Sea

North Sea Tavern

Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub) daily, Noon–4 a.m.

1271 North Sea Road, North Sea

631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos, Fish Sandwich, Grilled Shrimp, Calamari, Shrimp Cocktail

Noyac

The Coast Grill Restaurant

Offering takeout and delivery Tuesday–Sunday, 5–9 p.m.

1109 Noyack Road, Noyac

631-283-2277, thecoastgrillrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? White Clam Flatbread Pizza, Brown Butter Seared Sea Scallops, Miso-Sake Salmon, Coast Paella, Sweet & Spicy Islands Shrimp Curry

Sag Harbor

The Bell & Anchor

Curbside pickup offered Tuesday–Sunday, 3:30–7 p.m.

3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-735-3400, bellandanchor.com

What’s on the Menu? Home Port Chowder, Tuna Poke, Bouillabaisse, Lobster Rigatoni, Pan Seared Scottish Salmon

Espresso da Asporto

Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-5668, espressodaasporto.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Salmon, Salmon & Avocado Wrap, Shrimp Parmigiana, Breaded Flounder, Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Offering curbside pickup Friday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

What’s on the Menu? Baja Fish Tacos, Shrimp & Sofrito Quesadilla

Harbor Market & Kitchen

Offering pickup or delivery daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

What’s on the Menu? Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich, Vongole Wood Oven Pizza, Salmon Cakes, Miso Glazed Salmon

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? Gravlax Salmon Pizza, Clam & Chorizo Soup, Pei Mussels a la Plancha, Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine, Poached Codfish

K Pasa

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 2–8 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

What’s on the Menu? Salmon Tacos, Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos

Sen Restaurant

Takeout offered Friday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.; Monday–Tuesday, 3–7 p.m.

23 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Salmon Teriyaki, Torched Salmon Roll, Tuna Hama Roll, Crab Rangoon Roll, Rock Shrimp Tempura

Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor

Takeout offered Wednesday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

29 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0101, wolfferkitchen.com

What’s on the Menu? Organic Salmon, Crab Empanada, Seared Rare Sesame Tuna

Southampton

75 Main

Offering takeout and delivery Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–11 p.m.

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

What’s on the Menu? Charcoaled Octopus, Crispy Calamari, Balsamic Honey & Mustard Roasted Scottish Salmon, Twin Lump Blue Crab Cakes, Shrimp Saganaki

Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn

Offering takeout daily, 7–10 a.m.

91 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

What’s on the Menu? Smoked Salmon Benedict, Smoked Salmon Platter

Golden Pear Café

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

99 Main Street, Southampton (also in Bridgehampton and East Hampton)

631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Canadian Salmon Filet, Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese, Hamptons Seafood Stew, Caribbean Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Hamptons Seafood Chowder

Jobs Lane Ristorante

Curbside pickup and takeout offered Tuesday–Friday, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

11 Windmill Lane, Southampton

631-287-8703, jobslanegastro.pub

What’s on the Menu? Vongolette Oreganata, Calamari, Granchio e Baccala, Linguini Fini d’ Angelo, Linguini Granchio e Langosta

Le Charlot

Offering takeout daily, Noon–6:45 p.m.

36 Main Street #4811, Southampton

631-353-3222, facebook.com/lecharlotsouthampton

What’s on the Menu? Pan Seared Codfish, Roasted Tiger Shrimp, Cajun Mahi-Mahi, Grilled Salmon, Crab Cakes

The Plaza Café

Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Prosciutto Wrapped Wild Pacific Shrimp, Catsmo Smoked Salmon Napoleon, Horseradish Crusted Icelandic Cod, Sautéed East Coast Halibut, Plaza Café’s Lobster & Shrimp Shepard’s Pie

Ristorante Sant Ambroeus

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

30 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

What’s on the Menu? Crudo del Giorno, Trancio di Salmone, Branzino Alla Griglia, Linguine Alle Vongole

Saaz Indian Cuisine

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

1746 County Road 39, Southampton

631-259-2222, saazindian.com

What’s on the Menu? Curried Mussels, Shrimp Biryani, Shrimp Tikka Masala, Salmon Tikka, Tandoori Shrimp

Shippy’s

Takeout offered daily, Noon–4 p.m., 5–8 p.m.

36 Windmill Lane, Southampton

631-283-0007, shippyspumpernickels.com

What’s on the Menu? Marinated Herring, Fried Butterfly Shrimp, Fresh Filet of Flounder, Broiled Lobster Tails, King Crab Legs

Tutto Il Giorno

Offering curbside pickup and delivery (Grubhub) Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

56 Nugent Street, Southampton

631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com

What’s on the Menu? Cartoccio Fluke, Insalata with Grilled Octopus

Union Burger Bar

Takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? Chopped Wedge Salad with Shrimp, Mah-Mahi Tacos

Water Mill

Bistro Été

Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

What’s on the Menu? Local Littleneck Clams, Tahini Crusted Cod, Local Fluke Grenoboise, Halibut with Champagne Truffle Sauce, Portuguese Cod Cakes

Calissa

Delivery and takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Octopus, PT Judith Crispy Calamari, Mykonian Lobster Spaghetti, Peconic Clam Vongole, Hidden Fjord Salmon

Suki Zuki

Offered takeout Thursday–Tuesday, 6–9 p.m.

688 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-4600, facebook.com/sukizukihamptons

What’s on the Menu? Albacore Frisée Salad, Long Island Sea Scallop Carpaccio, Toban Jan Shrimp, Wonton Ravioli, Fried Oyster Roll

Westhampton

Buoy One Westhampton

Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

62 Montauk Highway, Westhampton

631-998-3808, buoyone.com

What’s on the Menu? Seafood Cobb Salad, Warm Shellfish Medley Salad, Snow Crab Legs, Thai Glazed Codfish, Almond Crusted Flounder

NORTH FORK

Greenport

American Beech

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 4–8 p.m.

300 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-5939, americanbeech.com

What’s on the Menu? Oysterponds Oysters, Seared Sea Scallops, Seared Yellowfin Tuna

Crazy Beans

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

2 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Crabby Melt, Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

The Frisky Oyster

Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

27 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com

What’s on the Menu? Widow’s Hole Oysters on the Shell, Peconic Gold Oysters Friskafella, Crispy Calamari Salad, Hawaiian Ahi Tuna, Grilled Jumbo Prawns

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Takeout and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–6 p.m.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Garlic Shrimp, Blackened Scottish Salmon

Lucharitos

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

4119 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

What’s on the Menu? Chips & Lobster Guacamole, Cocktail de Camarones, Shrimprito, Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos, Shrimp Nachos

Stirling Sake

Takeout offered Friday–Saturday, 5–10 p.m.; Sunday, 5–9 p.m.

477 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com

What’s on the Menu? Kaburamaki, Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll, Tuna Rice Bowl, Negi Hamachi, Unagi, Ikura

Jamesport

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Offering curbside pickup and delivery Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

1549 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-3292, facebook.com/cliffselbowroom

What’s on the Menu? Fried Soft Shell Clams, Broiled Scallops, Homemade Shrimp Salad Sandwich, Shrimp & tuna Platter, Fried Flounder

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Offering takeout Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

What’s on the Menu? North Fork Oyster Fry, Chopped Salad with Roasted Salmon

Mattituck

aMano

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, 3–8 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday, 3–10 p.m.

13550 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Charred Octopus, Fritto Misto, Lemon Basil Crusted Salmon, Linguini with Shrimp & Crabmeat

Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Takeout offered Sunday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 5 a.m.–4 p.m.

135 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

What’s on the Menu? Crispy Shrimp Po’boy, Crab Cake Sandwich, Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna Wrap, Cajun Salmon BLT, Lobster Roll with French Fries

Espresso North Fork

Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

13500 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-8910, espressonorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? Penne Amalfi, Fresh Salmon Salad, Shrimp Parmesan, Tuna Salad & Avocado Wrap, Shrimp Salad & Arugula Sandwich

Mattitaco

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–7 p.m.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

What’s on the Menu? Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, Land & Sea Tacos, Bang Bang Shrimp Burrito, Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla, Grilled Shrimp Nachos

Riverhead

Buoy One Riverhead

Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

1175 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-9737, buoyone.com

What’s on the Menu? Manhattan Clam Chowder, Mussels Marinara, Pepper Seared Tuna, Hard Shell Clams, Thai Glazed Salmon

Cliff’s Rendezvous

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

313 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com

What’s on the Menu? Steamed PEI Mussels, Fried Bay Scallops, Broiled Seafood Platter, Fried Filet of Breaded Flounder, Fried Soft Shell Crab

The Preston House

Curbside pickup and takeout offered Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Monday, 5–9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Thursday, 5–9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

428 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

What’s on the Menu? Seafood Gumbo, Fried Calamari, Fried Fish Sandwich, Lobster Roll, Scallops

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

What’s on the Menu? Asian Tuna Salad, Sesame Seared Sashimi Tuna, Lobster Ravioli, Blue Claw Crabmeat Cocktail, Salmon & Penne

Shelter Island

Vine Street Café

Delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? Crispy Calamari Snack, Shellfish Fra Diavolo, Miso Salmon, Garlic Moules, Spicy Tuna Tartare “Tacos”

Southold

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Delivery and curbside pickup offered Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

62300 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? Yellowfin Tuna Poké, Shrimp Bucatini, Grilled Swordfish, Steamed Lobster, Oysters on the Half Shell

Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch

Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

43715 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

What’s on the Menu? Fried Filet of Flounder Sandwich, Basket of Fried Clams, Basket of Fried Shrimp, Tuna Salad Sandwich

Latin Fuzion Restaurant

Delivery and takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-407-5600, latinfuzionrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Coco Loco Shrimp, Chipotle Shrimp, Seafood Paella, Shrimp Quesadilla, Shrimp Enchilada