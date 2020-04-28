Reel in Fresh Seafood with Hamptons and North Fork Takeout

When you live on an island, seeing seafood on a restaurant menu is to be expected—but just how many underwater delicacies can be found on East End plates? This #TakeoutTuesday, order salmon, swordfish, tuna, codfish, fluke, flounder, halibut, octopus, oysters, scallops, mussels, lobster, crab, shrimp and more from your favorite Hamptons and North Fork restaurants. Check out some of their menu highlights below, but be sure to call and double check that your favorite fish is on the current to-go menu.
HAMPTONS
Amagansett
Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett
Offering takeout Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8:30 p.m.
4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com
What’s on the Menu? Sweet Chili Calamari, Local Tilefish, Grilled Shrimp, Organic Salmon
Bridgehampton
Bobby Van’s
Takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.
2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com
What’s on the Menu? Nova Scotia Lobster Cocktail, Whole Fluke Meuniere, Linguini with Local Littleneck Clams, Twin Lobster Tails, Grilled Calamari Salad
Elaia Estiatorio
Takeout and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.
95 School Street, Bridgehampton
631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish of the Day, Garides Saganaki
L&W Market
Offering takeout daily, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-1123, landwmarket.com
What’s on the Menu? Old School Style Tuna Sandwich, Tuna Nicoise Salad, Salmon Soba Bowl, Shrimp Cocktail
East Hampton
The 1770 House
Takeout offered daily, 4:30–8 p.m.
143 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-1770, 1770house.com
What’s on the Menu? Spicy Montauk Fluke Tartare, Shrimp Cocktail, Codfish Oreganato, Scottish Salmon à la Plancha
Bel Mare Ristorante
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8 p.m.
28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton
631-658-9500, belmareristorante.com
What’s on the Menu? Shrimp Sambuca, Calamari Fritti, Lobster Ravioli, Scallop Scampi, Atlantic Salmon
Fresno Restaurant
Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, 3:30–7 p.m.
8 Fresno Place, East Hampton
631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Salmon Tartare, Crispy Halibut Cakes, Pan-seared Atlantic Salmon
Highway Restaurant & Bar
Takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.
290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Miso Glazed Salmon, Wonton Soup
The Maidstone Hotel
Offering takeout daily, Noon–7 p.m.
207 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-5006, themaidstone.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Chesapeake Style Crab Cake, Linguine & Shrimp
The Palm
Takeout offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
94 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-0411, thepalm.com
What’s on the Menu? Apple Cider Glazed Salmon, Chilean Sea Bass, Shrimp Cocktail, Crab Cocktail, Gigi Shrimp Salad
Rowdy Hall
Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.
10 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish ’n’ Chips, Pan Roasted Salmon
East Quogue
New Moon Café
Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery daily, 4–8 p.m.
524 Montauk Highway East Quogue
631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com
What’s on the Menu? Clams on the Half-Shell, New England Clam Chowder, Crispy Fish ’n’ Chips, BBQ Chicken & Shrimp, Shrimp Fajitas
Stone Creek Inn
Takeout offered Sunday, Noon.–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, 4–7 p.m.; Friday, 4–8 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.
405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com
What’s on the Menu? Crispy Calamari Salad, Grilled Octopus, Shrimp Cocktail, Scottish Salmon
Hampton Bays
1 North Steakhouse
Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com
What’s on the Menu? Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese, Sautéed Baby Clams, Shrimp Scampi
Centro Trattoria & Bar
Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) Monday, Wednesday–Sunday. 4–9 p.m.
336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Fritto Misto, Calamari Salad, Wild Salmon, Shrimp Saltimbocca
Cowfish
Curbside pickup and delivery offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Benedict Rockefeller, Citrus Yellowtail Sashimi, Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms, Seared Ahi Tuna, Jumbo Diver Scallops
Edgewater
Offering takeout Tuesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 4–9 p.m.
295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Prince Edward Island Mussels, Shrimp & Crimini Mushroom Risotto, Pan Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Char Broiled Oysters, Seafood Stuffed Flounder
El Mariachi Loco
Offering takeout and delivery Tuesday–Friday, 2–9 p.m.
122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5577, facebook.com/eml.taqueriarestaurant
What’s on the Menu? Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo, Shrimp Tacos, Fried Calamari, Shrimp Burritos, Shrimp Quesadillas
Matsulin
Takeout and delivery offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9:30 p.m.
131 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-8838, matsulin.com
What’s on the Menu? Shrimp Tempura, Emerald Shrimp Dumpling, Thai Crab Cake, Seafood Seaweed Soup, House Special Fried Rice with Shrimp and Bay Scallop
Out of the Blue Seafood
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates) offered daily, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com
What’s on the Menu? Sautéed Codfish, Grilled Swordfish, Sesame Teriyaki Sea Scallops, Lobster Dinner, King Crab Legs
Rumba
Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
What’s on the Menu? Soy and Sugar Cane Salmon, Shrimp Boat, Fish Tacos, Shrimp Tacos
Salvatore’s of the Hamptons
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 4–9 p.m.
149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Crispy Calamari, Calamari Fra Diavolo, Louie’s Linguine & Clams, Shrimp Scampi, Vongole Fresche Pizza
Montauk
668 the Gig Shack
Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8:30 p.m.
782 Main Street, Montauk
631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com
What’s on the Menu? Spicy Tuna Tartare Taquitos, Blackened Local Fish Montaco
Harvest on Fort Pond
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
11 South Emery Street, Montauk
631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com
What’s on the Menu? Pancetta Shrimp, Spaghetti with Garlic Shrimp, Seafood Bruschetta, Swordfish, Fluke Piccata
MTK Lobster House
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.
716 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com
What’s on the Menu? Sea Ya Quesadillas, Flexin’ Those Mussels, MTK Lobster House Boil, Montauk Lobster Roll, Lump Lobster Bisque, Tri-Calamari
Shagwong Tavern
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.
774 Main Street, Montauk
631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Shagwong Clam Chowder, Local Lazy Point Oysters, Fishwich, Montauk Fish & Chips, Neck Clams
Tauk @ Trail’s End
Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk
631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com
What’s on the Menu? Lobster Pasta, Linguine with White Clam Sauce, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Beer Batter Flounder Sandwich, Grilled Tuna BLT
North Sea
North Sea Tavern
Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub) daily, Noon–4 a.m.
1271 North Sea Road, North Sea
631-353-3322, northseatavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos, Fish Sandwich, Grilled Shrimp, Calamari, Shrimp Cocktail
Noyac
The Coast Grill Restaurant
Offering takeout and delivery Tuesday–Sunday, 5–9 p.m.
1109 Noyack Road, Noyac
631-283-2277, thecoastgrillrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? White Clam Flatbread Pizza, Brown Butter Seared Sea Scallops, Miso-Sake Salmon, Coast Paella, Sweet & Spicy Islands Shrimp Curry
Sag Harbor
The Bell & Anchor
Curbside pickup offered Tuesday–Sunday, 3:30–7 p.m.
3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
631-735-3400, bellandanchor.com
What’s on the Menu? Home Port Chowder, Tuna Poke, Bouillabaisse, Lobster Rigatoni, Pan Seared Scottish Salmon
Espresso da Asporto
Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-5668, espressodaasporto.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Salmon, Salmon & Avocado Wrap, Shrimp Parmigiana, Breaded Flounder, Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Offering curbside pickup Friday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
What’s on the Menu? Baja Fish Tacos, Shrimp & Sofrito Quesadilla
Harbor Market & Kitchen
Offering pickup or delivery daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-4433, harbormarket.com
What’s on the Menu? Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich, Vongole Wood Oven Pizza, Salmon Cakes, Miso Glazed Salmon
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.
126 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? Gravlax Salmon Pizza, Clam & Chorizo Soup, Pei Mussels a la Plancha, Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine, Poached Codfish
K Pasa
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 2–8 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com
What’s on the Menu? Salmon Tacos, Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
Sen Restaurant
Takeout offered Friday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.; Monday–Tuesday, 3–7 p.m.
23 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Salmon Teriyaki, Torched Salmon Roll, Tuna Hama Roll, Crab Rangoon Roll, Rock Shrimp Tempura
Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor
Takeout offered Wednesday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
29 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0101, wolfferkitchen.com
What’s on the Menu? Organic Salmon, Crab Empanada, Seared Rare Sesame Tuna
Southampton
75 Main
Offering takeout and delivery Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–11 p.m.
75 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-7575, 75main.com
What’s on the Menu? Charcoaled Octopus, Crispy Calamari, Balsamic Honey & Mustard Roasted Scottish Salmon, Twin Lump Blue Crab Cakes, Shrimp Saganaki
Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn
Offering takeout daily, 7–10 a.m.
91 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
What’s on the Menu? Smoked Salmon Benedict, Smoked Salmon Platter
Golden Pear Café
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
99 Main Street, Southampton (also in Bridgehampton and East Hampton)
631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Canadian Salmon Filet, Lobster Mac ’n’ Cheese, Hamptons Seafood Stew, Caribbean Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Hamptons Seafood Chowder
Jobs Lane Ristorante
Curbside pickup and takeout offered Tuesday–Friday, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
11 Windmill Lane, Southampton
631-287-8703, jobslanegastro.pub
What’s on the Menu? Vongolette Oreganata, Calamari, Granchio e Baccala, Linguini Fini d’ Angelo, Linguini Granchio e Langosta
Le Charlot
Offering takeout daily, Noon–6:45 p.m.
36 Main Street #4811, Southampton
631-353-3222, facebook.com/lecharlotsouthampton
What’s on the Menu? Pan Seared Codfish, Roasted Tiger Shrimp, Cajun Mahi-Mahi, Grilled Salmon, Crab Cakes
The Plaza Café
Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
61 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Prosciutto Wrapped Wild Pacific Shrimp, Catsmo Smoked Salmon Napoleon, Horseradish Crusted Icelandic Cod, Sautéed East Coast Halibut, Plaza Café’s Lobster & Shrimp Shepard’s Pie
Ristorante Sant Ambroeus
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
30 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-1233, santambroeus.com
What’s on the Menu? Crudo del Giorno, Trancio di Salmone, Branzino Alla Griglia, Linguine Alle Vongole
Saaz Indian Cuisine
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
1746 County Road 39, Southampton
631-259-2222, saazindian.com
What’s on the Menu? Curried Mussels, Shrimp Biryani, Shrimp Tikka Masala, Salmon Tikka, Tandoori Shrimp
Shippy’s
Takeout offered daily, Noon–4 p.m., 5–8 p.m.
36 Windmill Lane, Southampton
631-283-0007, shippyspumpernickels.com
What’s on the Menu? Marinated Herring, Fried Butterfly Shrimp, Fresh Filet of Flounder, Broiled Lobster Tails, King Crab Legs
Tutto Il Giorno
Offering curbside pickup and delivery (Grubhub) Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
56 Nugent Street, Southampton
631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com
What’s on the Menu? Cartoccio Fluke, Insalata with Grilled Octopus
Union Burger Bar
Takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
What’s on the Menu? Chopped Wedge Salad with Shrimp, Mah-Mahi Tacos
Water Mill
Bistro Été
Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-466-5770, bistroete.com
What’s on the Menu? Local Littleneck Clams, Tahini Crusted Cod, Local Fluke Grenoboise, Halibut with Champagne Truffle Sauce, Portuguese Cod Cakes
Calissa
Delivery and takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.
1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Octopus, PT Judith Crispy Calamari, Mykonian Lobster Spaghetti, Peconic Clam Vongole, Hidden Fjord Salmon
Suki Zuki
Offered takeout Thursday–Tuesday, 6–9 p.m.
688 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-4600, facebook.com/sukizukihamptons
What’s on the Menu? Albacore Frisée Salad, Long Island Sea Scallop Carpaccio, Toban Jan Shrimp, Wonton Ravioli, Fried Oyster Roll
Westhampton
Buoy One Westhampton
Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
62 Montauk Highway, Westhampton
631-998-3808, buoyone.com
What’s on the Menu? Seafood Cobb Salad, Warm Shellfish Medley Salad, Snow Crab Legs, Thai Glazed Codfish, Almond Crusted Flounder
NORTH FORK
Greenport
American Beech
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 4–8 p.m.
300 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-5939, americanbeech.com
What’s on the Menu? Oysterponds Oysters, Seared Sea Scallops, Seared Yellowfin Tuna
Crazy Beans
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
2 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Crabby Melt, Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
The Frisky Oyster
Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
27 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com
What’s on the Menu? Widow’s Hole Oysters on the Shell, Peconic Gold Oysters Friskafella, Crispy Calamari Salad, Hawaiian Ahi Tuna, Grilled Jumbo Prawns
Green Hill Kitchen & Que
Takeout and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–6 p.m.
48 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4900, greenhillny.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Garlic Shrimp, Blackened Scottish Salmon
Lucharitos
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
4119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
What’s on the Menu? Chips & Lobster Guacamole, Cocktail de Camarones, Shrimprito, Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos, Shrimp Nachos
Stirling Sake
Takeout offered Friday–Saturday, 5–10 p.m.; Sunday, 5–9 p.m.
477 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com
What’s on the Menu? Kaburamaki, Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll, Tuna Rice Bowl, Negi Hamachi, Unagi, Ikura
Jamesport
Cliff’s Elbow Room
Offering curbside pickup and delivery Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
1549 Main Road, Jamesport
631-722-3292, facebook.com/cliffselbowroom
What’s on the Menu? Fried Soft Shell Clams, Broiled Scallops, Homemade Shrimp Salad Sandwich, Shrimp & tuna Platter, Fried Flounder
Main Road Biscuit Co.
Offering takeout Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.
1601 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
What’s on the Menu? North Fork Oyster Fry, Chopped Salad with Roasted Salmon
Mattituck
aMano
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, 3–8 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday, 3–10 p.m.
13550 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Charred Octopus, Fritto Misto, Lemon Basil Crusted Salmon, Linguini with Shrimp & Crabmeat
Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Takeout offered Sunday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 5 a.m.–4 p.m.
135 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com
What’s on the Menu? Crispy Shrimp Po’boy, Crab Cake Sandwich, Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna Wrap, Cajun Salmon BLT, Lobster Roll with French Fries
Espresso North Fork
Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
13500 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-8910, espressonorthfork.com
What’s on the Menu? Penne Amalfi, Fresh Salmon Salad, Shrimp Parmesan, Tuna Salad & Avocado Wrap, Shrimp Salad & Arugula Sandwich
Mattitaco
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–7 p.m.
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826, mattitaco.com
What’s on the Menu? Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, Land & Sea Tacos, Bang Bang Shrimp Burrito, Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla, Grilled Shrimp Nachos
Riverhead
Buoy One Riverhead
Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
1175 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-9737, buoyone.com
What’s on the Menu? Manhattan Clam Chowder, Mussels Marinara, Pepper Seared Tuna, Hard Shell Clams, Thai Glazed Salmon
Cliff’s Rendezvous
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
313 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com
What’s on the Menu? Steamed PEI Mussels, Fried Bay Scallops, Broiled Seafood Platter, Fried Filet of Breaded Flounder, Fried Soft Shell Crab
The Preston House
Curbside pickup and takeout offered Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Monday, 5–9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Thursday, 5–9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
428 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com
What’s on the Menu? Seafood Gumbo, Fried Calamari, Fried Fish Sandwich, Lobster Roll, Scallops
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
What’s on the Menu? Asian Tuna Salad, Sesame Seared Sashimi Tuna, Lobster Ravioli, Blue Claw Crabmeat Cocktail, Salmon & Penne
Shelter Island
Vine Street Café
Delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.
41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? Crispy Calamari Snack, Shellfish Fra Diavolo, Miso Salmon, Garlic Moules, Spicy Tuna Tartare “Tacos”
Southold
A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
Delivery and curbside pickup offered Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
62300 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com
What’s on the Menu? Yellowfin Tuna Poké, Shrimp Bucatini, Grilled Swordfish, Steamed Lobster, Oysters on the Half Shell
Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch
Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
43715 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com
What’s on the Menu? Fried Filet of Flounder Sandwich, Basket of Fried Clams, Basket of Fried Shrimp, Tuna Salad Sandwich
Latin Fuzion Restaurant
Delivery and takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
53345 Main Road, Southold
631-407-5600, latinfuzionrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Coco Loco Shrimp, Chipotle Shrimp, Seafood Paella, Shrimp Quesadilla, Shrimp Enchilada