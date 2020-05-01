The Scoop

Free Masks Available in East Hampton Village This Weekend

Mayoral candidate Jerry Larsen and his running mates will hand out 15,000 surgical masks on May 2–3.

Scoop Team May 1, 2020
Residents of East Hampton Village have an opportunity to get ahold of free protective masks this weekend. The giveaway, which will provide five-packs of blue surgical masks, was announced via Instagram this week by East Hampton Village mayoral candidate Jerry Larsen.

The masks will be distributed this Saturday and Sunday, May 2–3 from noon–4 p.m., at the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center (2 Gingerbread Lane Extension) in East Hampton. Anyone who need a mask before the designated days this weekend can text 631-488-1614 with a request.

A retired East Hampton Village Police Chief and member of the Newtown Party, Larsen says he and his fellow party members, Trustee candidates Chris Minardi and Sandra Melendez, secured 15,000 masks for Village citizens. They also thanked current Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren for helping them obtain the masks, and the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center for hosting the distribution effort.

On Friday, Minardi confirmed that Larsen bought the masks for $1 each using money from donations, which were not part of his  or his running mates’ campaign. “We raised $113,000 for the food pantries last week,” Minardi added, referring to a separate charitable effort, adding, “This week, we’re giving away thousands of masks—we’re doing more than campaigning. We’re doing a community service. We’re accomplishing some great stuff and we’re not even elected yet.”

Minardi and Melendez will hand out masks with Larsen on Saturday and Sunday.

