Jean Shafiroff to Serve as American Humane Ambassador

American Humane has announced that Hamptonite and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff will serve as an ambassador and spokesperson for the Feed the Hungry fund.

“We are thrilled to have Jean as an ambassador for American Humane and our spokesperson for our critical Feed the Hungry fund,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, in a statement. “With Jean by our side, I am confident we can provide more than one million meals to hungry animals in need across the country. Importantly, Jean will also help educate people about the need to make their pandemic pets permanent members of their family.”

American Humane launched its Feed the Hungry fund to feed and care for animals across the country who have been abandoned during the novel coronavirus crisis. Through its grant program to rescues and shelters the fund has served more than 345,000 meals to date.

“Animals have a special place in my heart, and I am saddened to see so many being abandoned and left hungry during this time of crisis,” said Shafiroff in a statement. “I hope to be able to help American Humane call even more attention to the critical need to help pets across the country and turn temporary homes into forever homes for many who being fostered during the pandemic.”

American Humane notes that up to 6 million animals end up in shelters every year and more than 1.5 million are euthanized. Hundreds of thousands face abuse, neglect, and homelessness in the face of crises and natural disasters. “These animals rely on humane groups to provide lifesaving shelter and relief from the dire circumstances they face. We hope animal lovers everywhere will join us in helping to feed and protect our precious four-legged friends,” Ganzert said.

For more information, visit americanhumane.org.