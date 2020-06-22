Blog Du Jour

Monday Motivation: Five Inspirational Quotes by Poet Walt Whitman

Got a bad case of the Mondays? This is your prescription.

David Taylor June 22, 2020
âKeep your face always toward the sunshineâand shadows will fall behind you.â âWalt Whitman, Photo: Barbara Lassen
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” —Walt Whitman, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Long before Garfield the cat began famously hating on Mondays, students and working adults have seen the day as a bit of a drag—the fun, relaxing weekend is over, and it’s time to get back to work. We could all use a bit of motivation to help us get through the week with our spirits high, and the East End has a long history of inspiring wordsmiths to help us do that.

One such historical figure is Walt Whitman, widely considered the father of free verse, a type of poetry with no consistent rhythm or rhyme, and grandfather to the Beat movement. Born in Huntington in 1819, he vacationed on the North Fork frequently, often staying with his sister and her husband in Greenport. He is most famous for his collection of poems Leaves of Grass, which he first published in 1855, revising and republishing numerous times through 1891. The first edition contained only 12 poems, while his final version had nearly 400. In addition to writing poetry, Whitman also worked for various newspapers, even starting his own, the Long-Islander in 1838. He passed away in New Jersey at the age of 72.

If you need a little Monday motivation this week, check out these five inspirational Walt Whitman quotes. May they bring you motivation and inspiration.

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.”

“Do anything, but let it produce joy.”

“Every moment of light and dark is a miracle.”

“Henceforth I ask not good fortune. I myself am good fortune.”

“Whatever satisfies the soul is truth.”

