Diving in the Deep: East End Diving and Snorkeling

The East End is home to a wealth of diving and snorkeling opportunities, from learning in a pool to hopping into the Atlantic ocean and going on an exciting adventure through historic sunken ships. Begin your adventure with these diving charters and parks, and make sure to call ahead to get the latest on their social distancing guidelines.

Sea Turtle Dive Charters

631-335-6323, seaturtlecharters.com

Shark Dives — Go 15–30 south of Long Island off Montauk and meet mako and blue sharks, mahi-mahi, tuna, whales, ocean sunfish, porpoise and sea turtles.

Wreck Dives — Explore sunken wonders like Annapolis, a wood coal barge sunk during a collision in 1945. Today, the barge rests 90 feet under the water; Blackpoint, a steel hulled collier that sank after the German U-853 submarine torpedoed it in 1945; Coimbra, which sank after being hit by the German U-123 attacked it in 1942; Elmo, a wooden menhaden seiner now home to deepwater lobsters and codfish; the Grecian, a steel freighter that sank in 1932; as as well as many more.

Block Island Excursions — Take a multi-day trip to Block Island for diving, spear fishing, surfing and eco tours.

Hampton Dive Center

631-727-7578, hamptondive.com

Try Scuba — Kids as young as 8 years old can learn to scuba dive in the pool, which prepares them for the open water course.

Lifetime Scuba Certification — Get lifetime certification through Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

Continuing Education — Participate in adventure diving, advanced courses, emergency first response, rescue, master scuba class and more.

Suffolk County Parks

suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/things-to-do

Cedar Point County Park, East Hampton — Take a novice dive at Northwest Harbor, go a little deeper at Gardiners Bay and head to the Cedar Point Lighthouse for depths up to 35 feet.

Montauk County Park — The outer beach offers a 15-foot novice/intermediate depth. You’ll see lots of marine life here and need a four-wheel drive vehicle and valid permit to access the site.

Cupsogue County Park, Westhampton — You’ll need a four-wheel drive to get to the Moriches Bay Inlet with a 12-feet dive featuring blackfish and lobsters.

Meschutt Beach County Park — Snorkeling is available along the jetty.

Have diving and snorkeling photos from your adventures in the Hamptons and on the North Fork? Share them with us on Instagram with #DansDiving.