Meet the Hamptons Virtual Home Show Experts: Long Island Egress Pros

The Hamptons Virtual Home Show will give you the unique opportunity to meet experts from the world of home improvement and learn about their services from the comfort of your own computer or smart device. Whether you’re looking to finish your basement, save energy and more, you’ll find it at the Hamptons Virtual Home Show—starting July 18 at HamptonsHomeShow.com. Admission is free!

Meet the Expert

Glen Dauman, Long Island Egress Pros

For people that might not be familiar, what is an egress opening and why are they important to homeowners?

Egress is defined as a pathway out. An egress window opening provides homeowners with an emergency exit or first responders with access into basement living space in the event of an emergency such as a fire.

Why is it important to hire a professional for an egress opening and not just a handyman?

At Egress Pros, all we do is install Egress Windows and walkouts. All of our products and installation meets New York State compliance. Cutting into your home’s foundation and properly installing the well and windows requires training, knowledge, experience and the proper tools.

How do you work with clients to make egress openings fit with the design of the home?

We offer a wide selection of New York State compliance windows and wells to fit our clients lifestyle and budget.

Talk about the importance of waterproofing your basement.

Waterproofing can prevent water seeping into your home & causing damage to wood, sheet rock and flooring. Waterproofing also dramatically reduces the opportunity for the growth dangerous molds. When a basement is professionally waterproofed it reduces the amount of water & moisture in your basement and throughout your home.

What are some current basement remodeling trends?

Egress Windows not only for safety, but for natural sunlight and fresh air, theaters, guest suites, home gyms, home offices and game rooms.

Learn more at egresspro.com.